5 reasons why Liverpool will win against Manchester City tonight

Liverpool will take on Manchester City tonight at the Etihad in a potential Premier League title decider. Pep Guardiola's men are currently at the top of the table with 73 points while Liverpool are breathing down their necks with 72.

City could do with a draw here as they'd retain their position at the top. But given the nature of the brewing rivalry between the two sides and the two legendary managers, we don't expect either side to pull any punches tonight.

The reverse fixture was a cracking encounter which ended 2-2. But this time around, we expect the Merseysiders to finally return from the Etihad with all three points.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Liverpool will win against Manchester City tonight.

#5 Liverpool have more momentum heading into this game

Liverpool v Watford - Premier League

Liverpool are currently on a 10-game winning streak in the Premier League. They last lost a league game all the way back in December against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's side have looked intimidating ever since. They have won their last five Premier League games with a combined scoreline of 13-0. Meanwhile, Manchester City have had a few off-days in the last two months. They lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur in February.

City also settled for a goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and just about managed to scrape past Everton as well.

#4 Liverpool can afford to go all out while Manchester City can't

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool registered a 3-1 win over Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Estadio Da Luz in midweek. Owing to the fact that the second leg is to be played at Anfield, the tie is as good as settled.

As such, Liverpool can focus entirely on their game against City and will not need to be extra cautious about their personnel choices. Meanwhile, Manchester City have a slender one-goal lead to carry to the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night against Atletico Madrid.

As such, Guardiola will need to be careful about his game plan here. He wouldn't want to run his best players to the ground and that could make a huge difference in a game as big as this one.

#3 Lack of a proper number 9 and clinical edge could cost Manchester City

Peterborough United v Manchester City: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Manchester City have not been at their freescoring best in recent weeks. They've had two goalless stalemates in their last five games. In the absence of an out-and-out number 9, City can at times look blunt in the final third.

They mustered just two shots on target despite having 16 attempts against Atletico Madrid in midweek. This has been a theme in Manchester City's performances of late. They have created plenty of chances but the finishing has lacked quality.

That could cost them dearly against a team like Liverpool that haven't conceded a goal in their last five Premier League games. Chances will come at a premium and City's finishing doesn't inspire much confidence at the moment.

#2 No Ruben Dias for Manchester City

Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has been sidelined since March 1 with a hamstring injury. Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Portuguese international will play no part in the game against Liverpool.

Dias' presence of mind and ball-playing abilities have helped City greatly since the start of the 2020-21 season. Liverpool have the best attack in the Premier League right now and they are the last team you'd want to go up against without your best defender.

mcfc lads @mcfc_lads Rúben Dias is confirmed as unavailable for Sunday’s clash with Liverpool. Rúben Dias is confirmed as unavailable for Sunday’s clash with Liverpool. https://t.co/AG60c8r4Ij

#1 More pressure on Manchester City as they have let a 14-point lead slip

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City had a 14-point lead at the top of the Premier League table in January. They were widely tipped to cruise to the title as Liverpool ambled along. But much has changed since then. The chinks in Manchester City's armor have been exposed since and the 14-point lead has been reduced to a mere point.

Liverpool are undefeated in the Premier League this year and have the wind in their sails as they head to the Etihad on Sunday. If Manchester City lose tonight and Liverpool go onto win the title, it will be one of the most remarkable capitulations of recent times.

As such, there's plenty of pressure on Manchester City not to fall behind Liverpool in the title race tonight.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on being 14 points behind Manchester City:



"If the gap is too big, then the gap is too big. Then close it! We knew it was 14 points but we didn’t care. We just wanted to win as many points as possible until the end of the season." Jurgen Klopp on being 14 points behind Manchester City:"If the gap is too big, then the gap is too big. Then close it! We knew it was 14 points but we didn’t care. We just wanted to win as many points as possible until the end of the season." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on being 14 points behind Manchester City:"If the gap is too big, then the gap is too big. Then close it! We knew it was 14 points but we didn’t care. We just wanted to win as many points as possible until the end of the season." 🔴 https://t.co/Hl0Rf4b5lw

