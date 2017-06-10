5 reasons why Romelu Lukaku should sign for Chelsea

Having scored 85 Premier League goals over five seasons, there is no lack of suitors for Romelu Lukaku.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2017, 17:23 IST

Romelu Lukaku has been phenomenal in the Premier League ever since leaving Chelsea on a permanent deal

The 2017 summer transfer window promises to be a truly tumultuous affair. With more money being thrown around than ever before, transfer records look likely to break every other week. This week, reports emerged that Real Madrid rejected a £52.4 million bid for Alvaro Morata from Manchester United, apparently holding out for a fee in the region of £78 million for a 24-year-old striker with just eight international goals to his name.

Morata is not the only big forward being touted for a move this summer with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Romelu Lukaku are being reported to be breaking some kind of a transfer record in the summer. And Lukaku’s comment a few days back sent the transfer papers into overdrive.

"We are now talking to the club," said Lukaku a few days ago. "I know what is happening, but I will leave the talks to my agent. What I would like most is to play in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League once. Or better – a few times."

Valued at €100 million, Lukaku's comments and recent press reports suggest Chelsea lead the race for the Belgian. With his valuation effectively ruling out foreign interest, the question really is whether Diego Costa will leave this summer to free up a spot in the Blues’ squad for a striker. That, and of course, whether Antonio Conte and co. would be willing to cough up so much for a player they shipped off for £28 million pounds just three years ago.

A move to Stamford Bridge for Lukaku makes perfect sense for all parties involved. Here are 5 reasons why Lukaku should move to West London.

#1 Proven in the Premier League

The Premier League has not always been kind to strikers coming in from other leagues. Stalwarts like Fernando Morientes, Roberto Soldado, Radamel Falcao and Andriy Shevchenko have failed to get into their stride in the English game. Of course, there have been players like Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero who took to the Premier League like a duck to water, but each time a player touches the English shores even after having success elsewhere, it is always a gamble

Proven premier league strikers are valued more than ever. In the past few years, the exorbitant transfer fees associated with the transfers of Wilfried Bony, Christian Benteke and Romelu Lukaku prove the point. Rather than taking a punt on a player like Belotti or Morata, Chelsea would be wiser to splash out on Lukaku. As for the player himself, staying in the Premier League will ensure steady progress in what has been a remarkably consistent career.