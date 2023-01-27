5 reasons why Arsenal will win against Manchester City tonight

Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad for an FA Cup fourth-round tie on Friday. It is the most high-profile contest of the fourth-round and is likely to be a delectable encounter between two of the most exciting teams in England.

City thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in the third round while Arsenal beat Oxford United 3-0 to set up a fourth-round tie between the two stalwarts. The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table with a five-point lead and a game in hand over second-placed Manchester City.

City have much to do and after getting knocked out of the League Cup, they will be keen to ensure their domestic cup aspirations don't die an early death halfway through the season. With two of the Premier League's top sides clashing in a cup game, who will come out on top?

We believe Arsenal are the strong favorites this time around. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Arsenal will win against Manchester City tonight.

#5 Arsenal are in great form

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal come into the game on the back of a hard-earned victory over Manchester United in what was an absolutely riveting encounter. The Red Devils had recently defeated Manchester City and were in good form too. However, the Gunners were too well-organized and too well-oiled a unit for them to keep at bay.

Eddie Nketiah's brace and Bukayo Saka's worldie proved to be enough for Arsenal to go home with all three points. The Gunners have lost just a single Premier League game this term and are presently on a seven-game unbeaten streak.

They've also managed to score 15 goals in their last six matches in all competitions while shipping in just five.

#4 Manchester City's focus likely to be on the Premier League and the Champions League

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester City are currently five points behind Arsenal in the league table. The Gunners also have a game in hand over them. After Friday's game, City will face Tottenham Hotspur on February 5 before squaring off against Aston Villa and Arsenal in their subsequent Premier League outings.

Guardiola is likely to focus on the big prizes like the Premier League and Champions League titles this season. As such, he is unlikely to field is strongest starting XI against Arsenal on Friday.

The Spanish coach is likely to use the opportunity to rest some of his main starters like Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

#3 New signings and injury boosts for Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal's new signing Leandro Trossard produced an impressive cameo in the game against Manchester United. He could push for a start here. Jakub Kiwior is another new arrival who could walk right into the first team on Friday.

Additionally, Emile Smith Rowe has returned from a spell on the sidelines. His return will add depth to Arsenal's attack and could be used as an impact sub against the Cityzens on Friday.

Arsenal's new additions are settling in nicely

#2 City have faltered in big games against Premier League opposition this term

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

In recent seasons, Manchester City have often looked infallible. They produce wave after wave of attacks and eventually manage to blow the opposition away. However, City haven't been at their indomitable best this season.

Losses against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Southampton and Brentford underline this notion. Arsenal are currently playing some of the best football we've seen from them in a very long time.

They looked like a well-oiled machine against Manchester United last weekend and are the team to beat in England right now. City could be in for a shock if they allow their levels to drop at any point in the game as this Arsenal side doesn't play around.

#1 Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah in top form

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Eddie Nketiah has taken the chance to deputize for the injured Gabriel Jesus with both hands. He has done a stellar job for the Gunners in recent weeks. The youngster has scored seven goals in his last seven appearances for the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka has burgeoned into one of the best wingers in the Premier League. He looks capable of producing magic every time he gets on the ball and has been one of Arsenal's standout performers so far this term.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season. But it's captain Martin Odegaard who has been the pick of the pack in recent weeks.

The attacking midfielder has been in a league of his own and has dictated play for Arsenal with ease and grace. Odegaard has scored four goals and provided three assists in his last six appearances for the club.

Manchester City will have their work cut out trying to keep all three silent on Friday.

Martin Odegaard is having an incredible season

