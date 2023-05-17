5 reasons why Manchester City will win against Real Madrid tonight

Manchester City and Real Madrid clash in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie tonight and it's expected to be an absolute spectacle. Given their recent history in the competition, it wouldn't be advisable to bet against Los Blancos but Manchester City are a juggernaut of sorts at the moment.

These two sides clashed in the semi-finals last year as well and Real Madrid somehow found a way through after it looked like City were running away with it for the majority of the contest.

The first leg of the tie ended in a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium last week in Madrid. Real Madrid took the lead through Vinicius Junior in the 33rd minute, but Manchester City equalized through Kevin De Bruyne in the 53rd.

The second leg is expected to be a close and exciting match. Both teams have a lot to play for. Although Real Madrid's Champions League juju, which is not too difficult to believe in, is expected to buoy them forward, we fancy City to avenge their semi-final loss from last season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester City will win against Real Madrid tonight.

#5 Manchester City have home advantage

Manchester City v FC Bayern München: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid won't have too many fond memories of their recent trips to the blue side of Manchester. They haven't won any of their last four away games against City, drawing two and losing two. Etihad is not a great hunting ground for the Spanish giants.

City have also turned the Etihad into an absolute fortress. They haven't conceded a single loss in their last 25 Champions League games at home. The last team to beat Guardiola's side at the Etihad in the Champions League was Olympique Lyon. They did it in September 2018.

Suffice to say, with the score tied at 1-1 after the first leg, City have every chance to progress to the finals thanks to how difficult it is to get a positive result against them on their own soil.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra ️ Real Madrid have never won at the Etihad Stadium.



- 4 games

- 2 draws

- 2 losses ️ Real Madrid have never won at the Etihad Stadium.- 4 games- 2 draws- 2 losses ❌️ Real Madrid have never won at the Etihad Stadium. - 4 games- 2 draws- 2 losses https://t.co/8xKDuMsnZ7

#4 City have better squad depth

Manchester City v Fulham FC - Premier League

Manchester City have incredible depth in almost every department. They have plenty of in-form players in attack and midfield. If Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva start in attack, they'll still have Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez to call upon in the second half.

Kevin De Bruyne is well rested after being an unused substitute in their 3-0 win over Everton in the Premier League last weekend. Pep Guardiola has an array of top defenders to choose from in defence as well and is undoubtedly looking the stronger team on paper heading into this crunch encounter.

#3 City are in great form

Everton FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City are in excellent form heading into the second leg of the semi-final. They have not lost any of their last 22 competitive games (winning 18 and drawing 4), with their last defeat coming on February 5th, a 1-0 away loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

They have won their last 11 consecutive matches in the league, and if they defeat Chelsea on Sunday, they will secure their third successive Premier League title.

In the UEFA Champions League, they have only suffered one defeat in their last 16 games (winning 9 and drawing 7). Additionally, they have remained unbeaten in their last 11 matches in the Champions League since their 3-1 loss to Real Madrid at the same stage of the competition last season.

#2 The Erling Haaland factor

FC Bayern München v Manchester City: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid just about managed to keep Erling Haaland at bay in the first leg. Antonio Rudiger did a great job of sticking to him and ensuring the Norwegian marksman did not get up to his usual tricks.

However, Haaland is the kind of player who will have prepared for the challenge this time around. His phenomenal goalscoring record speaks for itself. The 22-year-old has scored 52 goals and provided eight assists in 48 appearances in all competitions for City so far this season.

Real Madrid cannot afford to commit mistakes at the back or they will be punished. They also ought to not be focused too much on Haaland as the rest of the City's attackers pack plenty of firepower as well. Eitherway, the Norwegian striker is going to be a huge factor tonight.

#1 Manchester City to be more motivated than Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Manchester City are desperate to win the Champions League for the first time in their history. They have come close in recent years, but they have always fallen short. This year, they will be determined to go all the way and win the elusive trophy.

Real Madrid have absolutely dominated the competition in the last decade. But games like these are decided on margins. City might just want it a little bit more than their Spanish counterparts and that combined with the sheer quality in their ranks should be enough to propel them to a historic win tonight.

Poll : 0 votes