5 Reasons why Manchester City will win the UEFA Champions League

After playing out an underwhelming Premier League season in which they finished 18 points behind champions Liverpool, Manchester City will hope to get the eternal monkey off their collective backs when they resume their UEFA Champions League campaign this weekend.

City host Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, having won the first leg 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. With inspirational Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos suspended, City are sure to fancy their chances of keeping their lead intact, and going through to the rest of the tournament in Lisbon.

Should they beat Real, City will face either Juventus or Lyon in the quarterfinal of the competition. Beyond that, either Barcelona or Bayern Munich could be waiting for City, if they make it to the semifinal.

In this piece, we will examine why City are actually favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has been the best Premier League player especially since the restart

There is little doubt that Kevin De Bruyne has been the best player in the Premier League since the restart, and even over the course of the whole 2019-20 season.

The Belgian midfielder is the fulcrum of this Manchester City side, the engine that drives the whole team. De Bruyne has played on another level since the restart of the Premier League after the COVID-19 lockdown.

De Bruyne has kept the City attack ticking, with 5 goals and 4 assists in 9 league games since the restart. Even at the Bernabeu in the first leg, De Bruyne was at the heart of a sensational City performance, after Guardiola started with Sergio Aguero on the bench.

With Gabriel Jesus coming off the left flank, and the Belgian deployed in a role similar to that of a false nine, he created the room for Jesus and Raheem Sterling to make runs from out-to-in, and then found them with his passing range.

Real are without Ramos for this game, so those runs from wide areas will become an even bigger threat, with Los Blancos missing their defensive leader. There is no one in world football better than De Bruyne at picking off gaps left in the defence.

With Juventus, a potential quarterfinal opponent for City, not having a great defensive record this season either, this might be set up perfectly for the Belgian to carry his side deep into the final stages of the Champions League.

#2 The new format of the UEFA Champions League

The quarterfinal and semifinal of the Champions League will now be played as single games

The pandemic has meant that UEFA have had to re-jig the format of the Champions League, with the quarterfinal and semifinal being played as a single fixture at a neutral venue.

Now, that means that City could use the format to their advantage, especially with the attacking prowess that they have. They were by far the most prolific team in the Premier League since the restart, and indeed over the course of the season, scoring 102 goals.

In a game of two legs, it sometimes becomes a chess clash between the two manages and Guardiola has sometimes been a tad guilty of making some questionable decisions in European knockout games.

For example, last year, he dropped De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first leg of the quarterfinal against Spurs. Their inability to score an away goal on that day came back to haunt them in the second leg, which was an epic at the Etihad.

However, this time around, City's style and personnel are perfectly suited to the format, with Guardiola having the full license to go for the kill, with the attacking talent that he has got at his disposal.