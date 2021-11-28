5 reasons why Manchester United could beat Chelsea tonight

Premier League leaders Chelsea will host a struggling Manchester United side at the Stamford Bridge tonight. The Red Devils are very much under the cosh as they gear up to take on yet another Premier League giant. Although on paper Manchester United are still 'giants', they have played like minnows in recent weeks.

A 4-1 humiliation at the hands of freshly promoted Watford proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Michael Carrick is their caretaker manager for now and Ralf Rangnick is reportedly close to taking over as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

That's a step in the right direction as far as Manchester United are concerned. But they'll first need to save themselves from the avalanche they've set themselves under after letting their standards drop significantly this term. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's men have been firing on all cylinders.

But given the firepower that Manchester United have in their ranks, they won't be pushovers. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United could beat Chelsea tonight.

#5 It's time for a Manchester United response

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

In Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final few weeks as manager of Manchester United, he did look like he was running out of ideas. While the Old Trafford faithful would have expected their side to proffer a response against one of their rivals, it never looked like it was going to come.

Solskjaer persisted with the utterly poor defensive duo of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw despite their horror shows in multiple matches. United have lost five of their last seven Premier League matches and only two teams have conceded more goals than them this season.

Maguire is suspended for the game against Chelsea while Shaw is out injured and this could very well be a blessing in disguise.

Eric Bailly will replace Maguire while Alex Telles will take Shaw's spot in the starting lineup. Both players will be hungry to impress. There are plenty of strong characters in this Manchester United side. Their backs are against the wall now and they are the underdogs going into this one.

That's part of the reason why we could be in for a strong Manchester United response tonight.

#4 Manchester United's good recent record against Chelsea in the Premier League

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League meetings with Chelsea. Their last loss against the Blues in the league came all the way back in November 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

The two sides played out 0-0 draws both times they met in the league last term. Suffice to say, Manchester United have proved to be a tough opposition to break down for Chelsea in recent times.

