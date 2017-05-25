5 reasons why Manchester United will have the best transfer window

@LiamPaulCanning by Liam Canning Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2017, 16:11 IST

Manchester United will look to build on their Europa League triumph in the summer

After a tumultuous season, Manchester United end their campaign with two trophies and achieving their primary objective - qualifying for the Champions League. It has not been the prettiest football played by José Mourinho’s team, but, in the end, the Red Devils triumphed in the Europa League with the utmost amount of pressure on their shoulders.

Now that their season has officially ended, Ed Woodward, the executive vice-chairman, will now be trying to acquire the players on Mourinho’s transfer list for this summer. Here are five reasons why Manchester United will have the best transfer window.

#1 Their wealth

The pure amount of wealth that is behind Manchester United is overwhelming. Woodward announced that the club had surpassed the £500m mark for revenue amassed in one football season. The most any club has ever achieved.

This means that Manchester United also returned to the top of the Deloitte Money League after finishing third the previous year. With so much money behind Woodward, he has not been shy to spend the Glazers’ fortune on the world’s best players.

This has been enforced by the acquisition of Paul Pogba for a record-breaking £89m and they don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. There has already been strong links to Atlético Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann this summer - a player that would only be bought by the activation of his £86m buyout clause.