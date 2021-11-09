5 reasons why Manchester United should let Paul Pogba leave the club

Manchester United's Paul Pogba has often been a topic of debate among fans. The Frenchman is one of the finest midfielders when in form but the problem is, fans haven't been able to see him do it on a regular basis.

Paul Pogba started the ongoing Premier League season on fire with Manchester United, recording seven assists in the first four games. But since then, the former Juventus midfielder has struggled to make an impact for the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba has shown no signs of signing a new contract at Manchester United

With his contract ending at Manchester United this season, Paul Pogba is yet to sign an extension with the Premier League giants. Given how things have gone about this season, it looks very likely that the French midfielder will once again be leaving on a free come next summer.

It is a confusing scenario for Manchester United fans given Pogba's ability on the pitch. As of now, it feels like too much time has been given to the Frenchman to blossom with no substantial productive outcome. On that note, let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United should allow Paul Pogba to leave the club:

#5 Elimination of unwanted drama

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Riaola has create a nuisance speaking in public

With a player like Paul Pogba, there's always too much attention to the smallest of details. May it be his performance on the pitch or may it be his ever-changing hairstyles.

To add more nuisance, there's always the presence of Pogba's agent Mino Raiola. The Italian has been quite disrespectfully vocal about Manchester United and has always been keen to provide Pogba's services to other clubs. His rants have been never-ending and displeasing at most.

To date, Paul Pogba has done nothing voluntarily in writing off rumors or shutting up his agent's comments. If there was ever a clear intent to not encourage such nuisance, it would have been stopped way back but somehow the former Juventus midfielder hasn't acted upon it. This has only left the fans on the edge and encouraged them to make the environment more chaotic.

#4 Pogba has his heart set elsewhere

There have been two different versions of Paul Pogba ever since he joined Manchester United. One is how he plays with the Red Devils and the other is how he performs with the French national side.

These are two drastically different sets of performances. The one with France seems to bring the best out of Pogba with a much better partnership in midfield. These performances have seen him do very well at international level, even winning the 2018 World Cup.

While at Manchester United, the performances have so often lacked intent. For some of them, the attacking output has been there but for the most part, Pogba has struggled to impose his authority on the game. He has more often than not fallen short of keeping up with his defensive duties and has adopted a very casual approach.

He has lost possession easily in midfield, been sloppy with his passes and been guilty of trying too hard at times. It so has looked like his heart is not there with Manchester United and may still be too lost in the idea of making his dream move to Real Madrid.

