5 reasons why Manchester United should sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United faced a thrashing in a 4-2 defeat against Leicester City this weekend. The loss ended United's amazing run of 29 games unbeaten away from home in the Premier League.

The match saw one of the worst performances by Manchester United under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils were dominated by the Foxes for the better duration of the game and at times struggled to handle the onslaught of attacks by Leicester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is struggling as Manchester United manager

With the squad Manchester United have, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to set out a team to impose authority on the pitch. It's safe to say that the current scenario doesn't even look close to that.

Manchester United have frequently looked clueless about their game-plan and struggled to penetrate the opposition defense. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not been able to get the desired results and the majority of the fanbase seems to have lost faith in him.

On that note, let's take a look at the five main reasons why Manchester United should immediately part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

#5 Losing matches against weaker teams

Manchester United have been defeated by Aston Villa and Leicester City in the Premier League

Manchester United finished second in the Premier League last season. One of the major reasons for that was United's form against the weaker teams. With the squad United possess, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are expected to do well against teams inferior on paper.

The 20-time English champions have started the season with the same mistake again. They have already dropped points against the likes of Southampton, Aston Villa and Everton. With the next three games being against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City, it certainly doesn't look good for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Kevin Palmer 💙 @RealKevinPalmer

W: 2

D: 1

L: 4With Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea coming up before the end of November, Ole Gunner Solskjaer is about to come under huge pressure once again #LEIMUN After the defeat at Leicester, Man Utd's last seven matches look like this:W: 2D: 1L: 4With Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea coming up before the end of November, Ole Gunner Solskjaer is about to come under huge pressure once again #MUFC After the defeat at Leicester, Man Utd's last seven matches look like this:

W: 2

D: 1

L: 4With Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea coming up before the end of November, Ole Gunner Solskjaer is about to come under huge pressure once again #MUFC #LEIMUN https://t.co/0VqSPPjjZP

Players not performing is one thing but getting the best out of their players is the job of the manager. The loss to Leicester City has come as a big blow to Manchester United's title aspirations.

#4 Team selection going wrong

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been the manager of Manchester United since 2018. With almost three years in the position, one is expected to know his players in and out, especially when we are talking of a club of United's stature.

The Norwegian manager has some fantastic players in his squad yet he has struggled picking the appropriate team for some of the matches. One of the best examples is that of benching Cristiano Ronaldo against Everton when the in-form forward could have been beneficial to United's cause.

Devansh @Utd_Devansh Fred played amazing for Brazil with a quality CDM in Fabinho beside him. Pogba played amazing for France with a quality CDM in Tchouameni beside him. Mctominay, Fred and Pogba are all box-to-box. We have three players for the same position. None of them are pure CDMs. Fred played amazing for Brazil with a quality CDM in Fabinho beside him. Pogba played amazing for France with a quality CDM in Tchouameni beside him. Mctominay, Fred and Pogba are all box-to-box. We have three players for the same position. None of them are pure CDMs.

Another major mistake by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was his selection of midfield players. With the partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay, United have a comparatively better defensive and stable dynamic to the game but there is a struggle going forward.

Using a single defensive midfielder alongside Paul Pogba works only against teams where the opposition midfield is less imposing or lesser in numbers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has failed to bring in that balance of midfield players. It is true that Manchester United lack a quality defensive midfield player but that is no excuse to be dominated by the likes of Leicester City or Aston Villa.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith