5 Reasons why Manchester United should not sack Jose Mourinho this season

Keerthi Vasishta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.26K   //    24 Aug 2018, 01:59 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Jose Mourinho has been one of the most successful managers of all time in the top flight of English football. He is also considered a legendary figure in the continent. His records are second to none but he comes with a reputation for implosion.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, Manchester United have moved from the mythical to the modern world of football. Mourinho has been under fire recently after a less than a happy pre-season and mixed start to the season. His relationship with Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward is under the microscope. It looks all but certain to many spectators that there is disaster waiting to happen at United. 

While there is no immediate danger of Mourinho losing his seat, increased speculation persists on him being given the boot. Especially, if there is no turnaround in fortunes.

Here are five reasons why Manchester United should not act rashly and give Mourinho the push.

#5 The 'third season implosion' has been blown out of proportion.

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Mourinho was sacked at Chelsea

Mourinho has faced much criticism over the course of his career. According to the media, iit's certain that Mourinho's third season is going to be disastrous. This is based on 'proof' of Mourinho's performance at other clubs. He coached SL Benfica, Uniao de Leiria and Porto in Portugal and never stayed long enough to contribute to this myth. He did not leave because of any 'toxicity' either.

At Benfica, he was not given a contract extension and had to leave. He left Uniao after a solid campaign for biggest club job in Portugal, FC Porto, where he departed as a hero after two successful campaigns. FC Porto fans and the team were keen for Mourinho to stay on, after a legendary Champions League victory.

His move to England followed next, in what was the beginning of his peak as manager. Mourinho's third season saw him win a cup double despite failing to win the league. He left by mutual consent after a shaky start in his fourth season at Stamford Bridge caused by friction with the Board who interfered by signing unwanted players and appointing Avram Grant despite the Portuguese Manager's objection.

He lasted two extremely successful seasons at Inter and once more left after two seasons as a hero.

His move to Real Madrid was something for which most coaches would almost be envious of. His third season at Madrid was compounded by poor relationships with players like Casillas and Ramos, influential players who never enjoyed a strong relationship with Mourinho since the beginning of his reign.

While Mourinho claimed that this was the worst season of his life, Real Madrid finished a respectable second, to an all-conquering Barcelona and lost in the Copa del Rey final. It is foolish to deny the off-the-pitch controversies Mourinho was involved in, but his entire time in Spain was bogged by problems and feuding well before his third season. His third season with the Spanish giants was far from disastrous on the pitch, despite them not winning trophies.

His 'implosion' happened at his second spell with Chelsea. This has been the only time in his career where a team has truly been shattered under his management in any season. Many pundits claim that Mourinho has begun to moan, signalling the winding up of his days. However, a quick look at his first season at Old Trafford will assure anyone that this is Mourinho being Mourinho. No implosion, as a result, is waiting.

When the bosses at Old Trafford appointed the Portuguese Manager, they knew the person they had taken on. His second Chelsea reign remains the only job where Mourinho was sacked, with him resigning from Real Madrid and leaving Chelsea the first time around by 'mutual consent'.

Keerthi Vasishta
ANALYST
