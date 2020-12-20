5 reasons why Manchester United could struggle against Leeds United | Premier League 2020-21

Old rivals Manchester United and Leeds United will meet in the Premier League after a long gap of 16 years. Marcelo Bielsa's men may not have got the results they want but you can't fault their hunger and desire. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and company on the other hand proudly assume two entirely different identities at random.

On some days, there's no stopping them. On some days, they'll get pushed off the road by a light breeze. But credit where it's due, Manchester United have been one of the better Premier League sides this team. Leeds United have been one of the most entertaining.

Both sides love playing an expansive style of football and are direct about their attacking forays. As such, we're expecting to see an absolute cracker of a match. On that note, let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United could struggle against Leeds United tonight.

#5 Leeds United love to come swinging out of the gates

Patrick Bamford opens the scoring for Leeds United against Newcastle

If there's one thing that's consistent about this Manchester United side, it is that they do not start games well. It has been their undoing on several occasions already this season with their collapse against RB Leipzig within the opening 10 minutes of the game a prime example of the worst of this tendency.

Manchester United concede first a lot. Leeds United love to show a bit of edge from the get-go and make their presence known as soon as the whistle blows for kick-off. As such, there's every chance that we'll see Manchester United cowering in the opening quarter of an hour at the very minimum.

It is clearly an area that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team are aware they need to improve on but going by how they started against Sheffield United in their most recent match, it's difficult to see them turn it around as early as tonight.

#4 Manchester United's 4-2-3-1 formation could prove to be their undoing

Jack Harrison

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United like to exploit the width of the pitch and they thrive on creating overloads on the wings. Even their centre-backs lend a hand in making sure activity thrives in wide areas and this could be cumbersome to Manchester United due to a variety of reasons.

The likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood like to stay up and it is something that has worked for them in the recent past. Manchester United's counters are lethal because their pacy strikers are always looking to run in behind the defence.

As such, the full-backs are susceptible to getting exposed and with the likes of Raphinha and Jack Harrison being in top form, this Manchester United defence could get knocked into the middle of next week and we still wouldn't be shocked.

HUGE STAT: Leeds United have outrun their opponents in EVERY Premier League game this season and have done so by an average of 4.3km.



Astonishing numbers. 🏃 💨🔥🔥🔥 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/yQfd3CdGVl — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) December 19, 2020