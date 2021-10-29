5 reasons why Manchester United should use Cristiano Ronaldo as an impact substitute

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United was welcomed whole-heartedly by the club's fans. One of the world's two best players over the last decade has cost the club just €15 million in initial transfer fees. It is much lower than the profit the club will earn as long as the Portuguese remains in Manchester, thanks to his enormous popularity and fame.

Cristiano Ronaldo's on-pitch returns have so far met all expectations. Six goals in nine appearances across all competitions is no mean feat. But despite that, a section of fans and pundits believe that Ronaldo hasn't improved Manchester United's style of play. There have been concerns about his lack of pressing at the top, which many people believe is holding the team back.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival means he is now a shoo-in in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United eleven. But the Portuguese could also be used as an impact substitute by the United manager for various reasons, and here are five of them:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo isn't getting any younger

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year deal and to maximize his output, it is important for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to use him wisely. At 36 years old, the Portuguese isn't the same player as before with age catching up. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner can sometimes be seen not having the desired intensity to work without the ball.

Rotating him properly and using him as an impact substitute will help the Norwegian tactician extract the maximum out of Ronaldo. Solskjaer grew into a legend of the club through his role as a super sub. But whether he can hand his club's biggest superstar that role remains to be seen.

#4 With Manchester United chasing a match, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo on could be a game changer

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo may no longer be the beast that he was in his first Manchester United stint or at Real Madrid. However, he is still one of the most feared attackers in the game.

His sharpness and finishing prowess, coupled with his aerial abilities, make him a tough forward to handle for most defenders.

So if the Portuguese is introduced with Manchester United chasing a match, he could be much more impactful. Ronaldo's star status could also ruffle a few feathers and unsettle already tired defenders.

