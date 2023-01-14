5 reasons why Manchester United will beat Manchester City

Manchester United will look to exact revenge on Manchester City as the two cross-city rivals square off at Old Trafford today. Pep Guardiola's side handed a 6-3 thrashing to Manchester United when the two teams met in the first half of the season.

City took United to the cleaners in the first half, cruising to a 4-0 lead before the teams went in for the break. However, United showed signs of life in the second half and scored three with substitute Anthony Martial bagging a brace and Antony scoring a scorcher from range.

But it was Erling Haaland and Phil Foden's day. Both Haaland and Foden each scored a hat-trick and it was the former's third successive hat-trick in the Premier League.

United were very much a work in progress at the time and much has changed as the two sides prepare to lock horns at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United will beat Manchester City.

#5 Manchester United are on a great run

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Manchester United are in great form and have the wind in their sails as they prepare to battle their arch-rivals. The Red Devils have improved massively under new manager Erik ten Hag and have played some really good football of late.

The Red Devils are on an eight-game winning streak in all competitions. They have been solid at the back as well, keeping five clean sheets in their last six games.

This United side are a far cry from the team that was shredded to smithereens by City at the Etihad in the first half of the campaign.

Casemiro & Christian Eriksen is a magic midfield 9 wins in 10 Premier League starts.6 clean sheets in 10 Premier League startsMost assists this season for Manchester United, 8 in 26 games.Casemiro & Christian Eriksen is a magic midfield 🇧🇷 9 wins in 10 Premier League starts.🇧🇷 6 clean sheets in 10 Premier League starts🇩🇰 Most assists this season for Manchester United, 8 in 26 games.Casemiro & Christian Eriksen is a magic midfield 🔴 https://t.co/ujjX5VepJa

#4 Manchester City have not been at their best in recent weeks

Southampton v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Manchester City have been nowhere near their dominant best since the World Cup break. Of late, they just haven't looked like that well-oiled unit that used to steamroller opposition on a weekly basis.

Several players like Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker and even Kevin De Bruyne have struggled for form. City lost 2-0 to Southampton in their latest outing to crash out of the Carabao Cup.

Their recent Premier League performances haven't exactly been of the level we've come to expect of them either. A 1-1 draw against Everton and a 1-0 win over a struggling Chelsea side came at the end of rather underwhelming performances.

#3 City's injury crisis at the back

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

John Stones and Ruben Dias have been ruled out of the Manchester derby due to injuries. While Dias remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, Stones has been struggling with a fitness problem.

This means that City will have to make do with the centre-back pairing of Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake. Manchester United are a side that can be quite lethal on the counter and their forwards are in good form as well.

Being forced to go into battle with this United side without their primary centre-back options is far from ideal for City.

#2 Manchester United have fared well in big games this season

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Well, the 6-3 humbling in the Manchester derby aside, Manchester United have done a commendable job in big games this season. They beat Liverpool 2-1 in what was their first win of this Premier League campaign. They are the only side to have beaten Arsenal in the league this term.

United also beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in October and it was one of their most dominant performances under Ten Hag. Since then, United have only gone from strength to strength. They have a sturdy defense, a capable and creative midfield and a menacing attacking lineup that has plenty of depth.

#1 A number of Manchester United players are in top form

Marcus Rashford in action against Charlton Athletic - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

We can't remember the last time Manchester United had so many in-form players heading into a big game. Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life. He has scored in each of United's six games since the World Cup break.

He has also become the first United player to score in eight consecutive home games in all competitions since Wayne Rooney in March 2010. Christian Eriksen has been excellent in midfield with his efficiency and creativity.

The free summer signing has two goals and eight assists to his name in 26 appearances in all competitions this term. Casemiro has been United's best signing from last summer and that is saying something. Not only has he added steel to United's midfield but he has also mesmerized us with his passing range.

Bruno Fernandes is a talismanic attacking midfielder and his quick-thinking and technical qualities are crucial for United. He is also in great form. Elsewhere, there are players like Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Antony who have all impressed of late.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 8 - Marcus Rashford is the first Man Utd player to score in eight consecutive home appearances in all competitions since Wayne Rooney in March 2010. Revitalised. 8 - Marcus Rashford is the first Man Utd player to score in eight consecutive home appearances in all competitions since Wayne Rooney in March 2010. Revitalised. https://t.co/WPzXPl9mhp

