5 reasons why Manchester United will struggle against Brighton | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United got off to an awkward start to their Premier League campaign losing 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace. The Red Devils looked off pace and never really seemed capable of getting the better of the Eagles at any point last Sunday.

As their dismal transfer window continues to remain devoid of positivity and drained of optimism, things are not looking bright for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. who did so well towards the end of last season to secure a top 4 finish and qualify for the Champions League.

On Saturday, they will face familiar foes Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium as they look to secure their first points of the season. However, it is not going to be a walk in the park. let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United will struggle against Brighton.

#5 Brighton are in good form

Aaron Connolly of Brighton celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal against Newcastle

Brighton will be well aware of the fact that Manchester United are currently quite vulnerable. After losing to Chelsea at home in their opening fixture of the season, the Seagulls have looked a formidable unit and have won their last three games on the trot.

A 3-0 away win at St. James Park against the Toons was bookended by two EFL Cup wins against relatively weaker oppositions Portsmouth and Preston. The important thing to note is that Brighton have been able to keep three cleansheets in their last three games.

Manchester United struggled to break down Crystal Palace's low block and we're expecting to see more of the same against Brighton.

#4 Too much pressure on Manchester United

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

While this should have been the transfer window that saw a marked transformation in the club's fortunes, it has been anything but that for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was expected to be backed in the transfer window but Manchester United have only signed Donny van de Beek.

That transfer happened more because of Edwin van der Sar's ties with the club than Ed Woodward's business acumen. Also, United already have a wealth of midfielders and though van de Beek's addition is welcome, it was not a position that Ole would have strengthened on priority.

As such, the fanbase is revolting and have been expressing their frustration on social media. There is a lot of focus on the club's activities and every poor result will only add to the pressure. Another defeat will only further prove the point that the fans and well-wishers have been making and as such, the pressure on United is incredible.

