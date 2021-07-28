5 reasons why Manchester United could win the Premier League next season (2021-22)

It's been a great summer transfer window for Manchester United. The Red Devils had made quite a few key appointments towards the end of the 2020-21 season. They hired John Murtough to be the director of football and former player Darren Fletcher as the technical director.

Matt Judge has done a stellar job as the director of football negotiations. The establishment of a proper structure has translated to immediate results in the transfer market. They've signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane for a combined £107 million + add ons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is finally getting the backing he deserves in the transfer window. He has guided the Old Trafford outfit to 3rd and 2nd placed finishes in consecutive seasons. Now he needs to win trophies and the 2021-22 season could very well be where he delivers in that regard.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United could win the Premier League next season.

#5 Manchester United finally have quality squad depth

Manchester United have had a renewed focus on their youth system under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Several quality recruitments have been made to the youth setup. The Red Devils now have a fleet of excellent youngsters raring to establish themselves on the professional circuit.

James Garner, Shola Shoretire, Anthony Elanga and Hannibal Mejbri are some of the most promising young players who have already featured for the first team. Mason Greenwood is a regular while Amad Diallo has shown flashes of brilliance. Another promising youngster, Facundo Pellistri, has shone in pre-season.

Young strikers Joe Huegill and Charlie McNeill have both signed new contracts. While some of these players are certain to be shipped out on loan, Solskjaer will retain a few for what's expected to be a grueling season.

Though they have not achieved the kind of quality squad depth that their neighbours Manchester City have, the Red Devils are coming close. They have plenty of options in all positions.

Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood can play on the wings and also as centre-forwards. This means that they can be backups for Cavani, Rashford and Sancho who are expected to start for United.

Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi are backup centre-back options. Alex Telles is currently out for a few weeks with an injured ankle. Brandon Williams is a worthy deputy for Wan-Bissaka.

Solskjaer has preferred using Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in midfield. He also has players like Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, James Garner and Donny van de Beek who will all push for a starting berth in midfield.

Tom Heaton's arrival means that the goalkeeping department is well stocked for now as well. If both Dean Henderson and David de Gea stay put then there will be an exciting contest between the three to nail down a starting spot.

#4 Manchester United have one of the best midfields in the Premier League

Paul Pogba was arguably France's best player at Euro 2020. He was excellent alongside N'Golo Kante, showcasing his nimble touches and springing incredible passes to his forwards consistently.

Pogba is being linked with an exit but it will be the wrong time for the Frenchman to be offloaded. The combination of Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in midfield has been key to Manchester United having a decent season last time around.

Scott McTominay has gone from strength to strength and was United's best player in the Europa League final against Villarreal. Fred had a great outing at Copa America 2021. James Garner is coming off an excellent loan spell with Nottingham Forest.

If Solskjaer can work out a way to get the best out of the talent at his disposal, Manchester United will mount a challenge on all fronts in the 2021-22 season.

