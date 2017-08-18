5 reasons Neymar could win the Ballon d'Or next year

Neymar has now got his move to PSG and will be their most important player, could that see him push for the Ballon d'Or next year?

When Neymar Jr first arrived at Barcelona in 2013, everybody knew the Brazilian was a skilful, talented young player, who was going to cost a lot of money. However, people never knew how quickly he would adapt to European football or how quickly he would settle in. But they soon found out. After four incredible seasons with Barcelona, he’s now made a huge move to PSG, where he will be the star of the show. He will hope this helps him potentially get his hands on the lucrative Ballon d'Or.

Here are five reasons why Neymar will be a contender for the Ballon d’Oor next year:

#5 Already the third best player in the world

In most people’s opinion, Neymar is the third best player in the world. The 2016 Ballon d’Or did not suggest that, but he certainly is the biggest challenge to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the individual trophy.

Ronaldo and Messi’s reign may not be up yet, but he is closing the gap on the two giants. He has finished in the top five the last two years, with one third place, and he is likely to receive a third place award again this year. This means he knows he is their biggest challenger, and with him being at a club where he can directly challenge Messi without playing for the same team, he has a much greater chance of going for the award.

With Neymar already being the third best player in the world, if he could step his game up to near Ronaldo and Messi’s level for goals and assists this upcoming season, he could overtake the two veterans at the top of the game.