5 reasons why Paris Saint-Germain will struggle against Atalanta | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Paris Saint-Germain go up against Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. PSG are still chasing the elusive Champions League dream and the form that Atalanta are in, they could be in for a real test this time around.

Owing to the Covid pandemic, the quarter-finals will not have 2 legs as UEFA have adopted a knockout tournament format in order to expedite this awfully long season's conclusion.

Paris Saint-Germain had dispatched Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16, 3-2 on aggregate. Meanwhile, Atalanta won 8-4 on aggregate against Valencia with Josep Ilicic scoring all 4 of their goals in the second leg which they won 4-3.

The UEFA Champions League matches are now being held in Portugal and it looks set to be a gruelling encounter for PSG. Let's take a look at 5 reasons why Paris Saint-Germain could struggle against Atalanta.

#5 Injuries could cost PSG dearly

PSG will have to do without Verratti (left) and Angel Di Maria (right)

PSG go into the game without Marco Verratti and Laywin Kurzawa. In addition to that, Kylian Mbappe's involvement remains a doubt after recovering quite quickly from an ankle injury. To make matters worse, Angel Di Maria is suspended for the game.

It's all bad news for Paris Saint-Germain on the team news front. There is no need to keep rambling about how Mbappe immediately improves PSG's attack. Verratti and Di Maria are key to PSG's attacks and quick counters and without their creativity, Paris Saint-Germain could end up being over-reliant on Neymar against an in-form Atalanta.

Marco Verratti is out of PSG's Champions League match vs. Atalanta on Wednesday due to injury and is a doubt for the remainder of the competition, reports @mohamedbouhafsi pic.twitter.com/2pVp2pXzAk — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 8, 2020

Advertisement

#4 Atalanta's 3-4-1-2 formation will help them overload PSG's midfield

Marten De Roon (left) and Hateboer (right) celebrates with Ilicic (centre) who won't be available for the game

Atalanta will miss Josep Ilicic who has opted out of the rest of the season owing to personal reasons. However, they have enough firepower in their ranks and they have always been able to create a lot of chances for their attackers and that is, in no small part, thanks to their formation.

Hans Hateboer, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon and Robin Gosens are all Atalanta mainstays and have played with each other since 2017. The central midfielders often interchange positions with the left-back and help Atalanta switch up their play according to how PSG set themselves up.

The overload in midfield could affect PSG if they go ahead with their favoured 4-3-3 formation and particularly so in the absence of Verratti and Di Maria.

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon wasn't joking 🍕 pic.twitter.com/jfV4ROao21 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 12, 2020