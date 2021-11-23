5 reasons why PSG should replace Mauricio Pochettino with Zinedine Zidane

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) may have to replace Mauricio Pochettino with Zinedine Zidane as the former is eyeing the Manchester United hotseat vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. There will be no better candidate for the coaching role at PSG than Zidane, who is regarded as a ‘dream signing’ within the club.

Solskjaer's sacking has put several wheels into motion. Manchester United's management job is one of the hottest prospects in world football. Although the Red Devils have named Michael Carrick as interim manager, the search for a more permanent solution is on.

According to sources, PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino has attracted heavy interest from the club. This is not the first time Pochettino has been on Manchester United’s radar.

He has been regarded as a top prospect among several United legends as well as members within the club ever since his Southampton and Tottenham days.

Zinedine Zidane is the rumored favorite to replace Pochettino at PSG

PSGhub @PSGhub PSG & Zidane’s agent, first contacts have long since been initiated. Pochettino, who is yet to officially ask to leave, wants to return to PL and already wanted to leave PSG last summer, reminds @Santi_J_FM 🇦🇷🇫🇷 PSG & Zidane’s agent, first contacts have long since been initiated. Pochettino, who is yet to officially ask to leave, wants to return to PL and already wanted to leave PSG last summer, reminds @Santi_J_FM 🇦🇷🇫🇷

Meanwhile, reports have also suggested that former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has turned down the offer to join Manchester United. PSG are known to be ardent fans of the French legend and as a result, will have little difficulty in appointing him to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Plenty will depend on who ends up making the first move but from an outsider’s point of view, this looks like a win-win situation for every party concerned. Pochettino's failures in the Champions League and Lille winning Ligue 1 last season have dampened his alliance with the French club. Meanwhile, United will be the ideal place for Pochettino to begin with a clean slate and implement his ideas.

Zinedine Zidane could return home to France and his personality and charisma could prove to be the missing pieces in the puzzle for a star-studded PSG team lacking in dynamism.

The French national team and PSG are the two options he reportedly has his sights set on and his arrival could boost the Parisian club’s fortunes.

Here’s why PSG should replace Mauricio Pochettino with Zinedine Zidane:

#5 Zidane's appointment could convince Mbappe to stay at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

It’s no secret now that Kylian Mbappe has made up his mind to join Real Madrid for a long time. The transfer drama dragged through the entire summer with PSG refusing to let Mbappe leave at any cost even though the player desperately wanted to leave.

Even with just one year left on the contract of the French superstar, PSG didn’t budge from their position. Sporting director Leonardo claimed Real Madrid’s very public pursuit of Mbappe was a lack of respect for PSG.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨| PSG want Zinedine Zidane and believe he's the only manager that can change Kylian Mbappé's mind and convince him to stay at the club. Manchester United want the French manager as well, but his answer is NO. @tjcope 🚨| PSG want Zinedine Zidane and believe he's the only manager that can change Kylian Mbappé's mind and convince him to stay at the club. Manchester United want the French manager as well, but his answer is NO. @tjcope #rmalive

PSG have played their hand in the summer and all the focus will now be on Mbappe, who runs out of contract next summer and could potentially leave for free. Zinedine Zidane’s appointment will be PSG’s last throw of the dice to keep Mbappe in Paris.

Not only is Zidane a hero for Mbappe, the two know each other quite well. The links between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid started while Zinedine Zidane was still managing the Spanish club. PSG are confident Zidane can be the man to change Mbappe’s mind and tie him down to a new contract with the club.

#4 It can improve chemistry within the team

Paris Saint-Germain Training And Press Conference

For much of their recent history, PSG have been known to accumulate some of the biggest stars in the world. The 2021 summer transfer window took that to a whole new level. The acquisitions of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georgino Wijnaldum reflect the club’s intent and mindset.

Unfortunately, the quality hasn’t necessarily translated on to the pitch where the team suffers from a clear lack of cohesion and synergy. Mauricio Pochettino's biggest criticism at PSG was his inability to get the big stars to play together. This was one of the key reasons why they lost steam in Ligue 1 and ended up losing the title to Lille. Pochettino also hasn't been able to get the best out of his blockbuster signings this summer.

This is exactly where Zinedine Zidane is likely to have the biggest impact. Zidane had to work with a similar set up at Real Madrid where he had a team full of stars but lacking in structure.

He decided to form the team around Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in midfield and the results were there for all to see. Zidane will have the luxury of doing something similar at PSG too.

