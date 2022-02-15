5 reasons why PSG will win against Real Madrid tonight

PSG will host Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at the Parc des Princes tonight.

PSG are buckling up for the defining ride of their season. They can lock up all the Ligue 1 titles they've won in their cabinets but it would still feel incomplete without that ever elusive Champions League trophy. It is the reason they break their bank every summer.

It is why they have assembled an ensemble of footballing superstars. If they can't propel PSG to the top of Europe, it will be counted as a major disappointment. The Round of 16 draw could have been kinder to them. But they have to face La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Having finished second in Group A, PSG will host the first leg of their Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid tonight. But it's a fixture they can choose to be optimistic about.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why PSG will win against Real Madrid tonight.

#5 PSG have home advantage

A general view of the Parc des Princes

Let's start with the obvious first. PSG are yet to lose a game at home in normal time this season. The only loss they've conceded at the Parc des Princes all season came in the French Cup against Nice a couple of weeks back. The game ended 0-0 and the winner was decided on penalties.

Suffice to say, PSG have turned the Parc des Princes into an absolute fortress. They have played 15 games at home this season without coming away as the losers. In the Champions League, teams will make sure that they come up with a strong performance at home.

PSG do that habitually anyway and Real Madrid are going to find it hard to break them down and win the first leg.

#4 Real Madrid's poor form

Villarreal CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

There have been spells in the ongoing season when Real Madrid have looked absolutely unstoppable. But there have also been times where they've looked extremely vulnerable. The scale is tipping towards the latter right now as Los Blancos have won just one of their last four matches.

Worse yet, they've only scored a single goal in the last three games. These are worrying signs for Carlo Ancelotti, especially ahead of a trip to take on Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid have been able to keep the ball and pass it around well enough but they've looked bereft of ideas in the final third.

Vinicius Jr. has been one of the stars of the season for Real Madrid. But he has now gone five games without scoring a goal.

TC @totalcristiano Vinicius in the UCL this season:



• 2 goals.

• 3 assists.

• 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 carries into the penalty area.

• 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 carries into the final 3rd.

• 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 progressive carries.

• 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 take-ons.

• 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 shot creating actions.

• 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 key passes. Vinicius in the UCL this season:• 2 goals.• 3 assists.• 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 carries into the penalty area.• 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 carries into the final 3rd.• 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 progressive carries.• 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 take-ons. • 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 shot creating actions.• 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 key passes. https://t.co/cMttSFL0uY

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith