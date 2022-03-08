5 reasons why Real Madrid could beat PSG in the UEFA Champions League

The clash between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have easily been the most talked-about event in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 this season.

Los Blancos’ transfer target Kylian Mbappe scored the winner in the first-leg, sealing a 1-0 win for the hosts at the Parc des Princes. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will make the trip to Madrid this week, hoping to slay the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners in their own backyard.

Los Merengues were completely outplayed by the Ligue 1 giants in the first leg as they took a more conservative approach. At the Santiago Bernabeu, they are expected to play with more authority, which could make life a lot more difficult for the French leaders.

In anticipation of the mouthwatering second-leg, we will be taking a look at a few reasons why Los Blancos could have the upper hand this week.

Here are five factors that could influence Real Madrid's comeback in the Champions League last-16 return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night:

#5 PSG star Kylian Mbappe’s knock

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Group A - UEFA Champions League

Having produced multiple match-winning performances this season, Kylian Mbappe has easily been PSG’s best player this season.

Unfortunately for the Parisiens, the Frenchman, who scored the winner in the first leg, remains a doubt for Wednesday’s return leg.

Real Madrid Info ³⁴ @RMadridInfo Mbappe doesn’t have a fracture, everyone was worried because of the strong blow, but his participation against Real Madrid remains in doubt. [L’Equipe] Mbappe doesn’t have a fracture, everyone was worried because of the strong blow, but his participation against Real Madrid remains in doubt. [L’Equipe] 🚨🚨🚨 Mbappe doesn’t have a fracture, everyone was worried because of the strong blow, but his participation against Real Madrid remains in doubt. [L’Equipe] https://t.co/jJcH6gr7ZX

The 23-year-old suffered a substantial knock to his foot during team training on Monday morning. The forward had to leave training and was attended to immediately.

Fortunately, he has not suffered a fracture but severe pain could keep him from helping PSG against Los Blancos at the Bernabeu.

In his absence, former Madrid man Angel Di Maria could come into the right-wing, allowing Lionel Messi to operate as a false nine.

#4 A rejuvenated Real Madrid midfield

Real Madrid v FC Sheriff: Group D - UEFA Champions League

At the Parc, Carlo Ancelotti went with the three-time UEFA Champions League-winning midfield trio, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro.

Courtesy of Ancelotti’s conservative tactic and PSG’s high pressing, Los Blancos’ midfield trio struggled to play out of difficult situations. Their defensive midfielder, Casemiro, in particular, was easily outclassed and even outmuscled by the men in blue.

With Casemiro suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, Ancelotti is likely to bring either Fede Valverde or Eduardo Camavinga into the fold. Both players are excellent at beating the press and carrying the ball from midfield. With either of the two youngsters in the lineup, Real Madrid are likely to have a lot of joy connecting the midfield with attack.

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Valverde x Camavinga - No Chruch In The Wild Valverde x Camavinga - No Chruch In The Wild https://t.co/FbaZcfYDse

Central midfielder Toni Kroos is also a major doubt for the game against the Parisiens.

If the German fails to make the cut, we could see Isco in the lineup - someone who has a knack for producing top-drawer performances against high-quality opponents.

#3 Lionel Messi and Neymar’s sub-par performances

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG forwards Neymar and Lionel Messi are expected to start in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid.

When on song, the duo can take apart any defense in the world. Sadly for the visitors, neither superstar has been able to produce match-winning displays on cue this season.

While Messi has struggled to find the back of the net (seven goals in 24 appearances), Neymar has spent most of the season nursing injuries. Without Mbappe darting through the middle, PSG’s attack looks rather toothless, which is worrying for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid In 2019, Neymar wanted to leave PSG at all costs and Real Madrid was his first target. He spoke with up to four players from the Madrid squad (Sergio Ramos, Casemiro, Modric...). In 2019, Neymar wanted to leave PSG at all costs and Real Madrid was his first target. He spoke with up to four players from the Madrid squad (Sergio Ramos, Casemiro, Modric...). @jfelixdiaz 🇧🇷 In 2019, Neymar wanted to leave PSG at all costs and Real Madrid was his first target. He spoke with up to four players from the Madrid squad (Sergio Ramos, Casemiro, Modric...). @jfelixdiaz https://t.co/y4xdcVtpd9

Madrid centre-backs David Alaba and Eder Militao have also been in imperious form this season, which could make life extra-difficult for the former Barcelona duo on Wednesday night.

#2 PSG’s poor domestic form

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

PSG have certainly been the best side in the French top-flight this season. However, that does not mean they have dominated every opponent or have been agonizingly unlucky in defeats. In reality, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have often looked quite mediocre, despite having some of the best players in the business at their disposal.

Since the start of the Ligue 1 campaign, Paris have lost three games, with the latest one coming against Nice on Saturday. Although they had both Neymar and Lionel Messi on the pitch, PSG struggled to provide clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

Even when they did, their finishing let them down. Ultimately, they conceded a late goal and could not find it in themselves to mount a comeback. The match ended in a 1-0 defeat for Pochettino’s players.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live



Messi has failed to register a single shot - the first time in a full league appearance since 2009/10.. Disappointing late loss for PSG against Nice and a quiet game for Lionel Messi.Messi has failed to register a single shot - the first time in a full league appearance since 2009/10.. Disappointing late loss for PSG against Nice and a quiet game for Lionel Messi.Messi has failed to register a single shot - the first time in a full league appearance since 2009/10.. 😱 https://t.co/a0dPWtWMA5

PSG’s poor domestic form was on show in the French Cup as well. In February, they crashed out of the competition against Nice, enduring a gut-wrenching defeat on penalties.

#1 Real Madrid’s Champions League pedigree

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid may not possess a star-studded attack like PSG, but they have one crucial thing their French rivals don’t experience.

Having won the competition 13-times in their lifetime, Los Blancos know all there is to know about stepping up in big games.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Dani Carvajal have all won the title multiple times and tend to light up in do-or-die matches. Playing at home, Los Blancos will also benefit from the encouragement from fans, especially when pushing for a goal or defending crucial set-pieces.

Real Madrid have always had a knack for creating magical Champions League nights, and they’d certainly fancy themselves enjoying another successful outing this Wednesday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar