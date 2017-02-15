5 reasons Real Madrid should buy Sergio Aguero over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

There are certain things Aguero can do but Aubameyang can't

by Rohit Viswanathan Opinion 15 Feb 2017, 15:29 IST

With the transfer ban lifted Real Madrid can once again go about their business this summer. The club would want to recruit some of the best players in the world after having a relatively quiet window in 2016.

There has been a lot of talk of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his possible transfer this summer to Los Blancos. Up until recently Sergio Aguero’s future at Manchester City was also a doubt. He also happens to be a target for Real Madrid.

But if they had to chose it might be wise to go with the Argentine and here are 5 reasons why:

#5. Proven in the Premier League

One of the best in the world

The Premier League is known to be one of the toughest leagues in the world to play in because of the ferocity and pace of play. The Bundesliga is quite similar and is also a fast paced league but maybe not as physical as the English game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has done well to prove himself as a top goalscorer but he might not be able to adjust as quickly as Aguero. The Premier League has always been the toughest to adapt to and Aguero did that in his very first season.

He will actually find it a lot easier to play in La Liga given there is more focus on attacking football rather than defending. Aubameyang has been good in the past three seasons but his adjustment period will be a lot longer than that of Aguero’s.