Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 reasons Real Madrid should move for Raheem Sterling

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.79K   //    29 Aug 2018, 05:43 IST

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg
Sterling came up against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final in 2016

The transfer window in England may be closed, and there may not be that much time for European clubs to wrap up their business, but there are still a number of rumours flying around with regards to transfers. 

The latest rumour has seen Raheem Sterling being linked with a move to Real Madrid, with the story going as far as to say that Real will send scouts to watch the young winger when England take on Spain in the next international break. 

Given that the friendly between the two sides is not until September 8, this is not a move that will take place this summer, with January the next chance Real will have to make a move for Sterling.

Even if they were to bid for the Englishman, it is unlikely Manchester City would accept the bid, however big it was, because they would be unable to replace Sterling due to the transfer window in England is closed.

This isn’t the first time Sterling has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu this summer. There were rumours early on in the window that Sterling was stalling on signing a new deal at City, and Real was looking to take advantage by bringing the 23-year-old to the club.

Here are five reasons why Real should bring Sterling to the club.

#1 He’s come on leaps and bounds under Pep Guardiola


Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League
Guardiola has done an excellent job with Sterling

A few years ago, Sterling playing for Real Madrid looked almost impossible. After making a £50 million move to Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015, he had a disappointing first season at the Etihad.

He scored just six goals in the Premier League, providing two assists. He made a slight improvement in his second season, his first under Guardiola, netting seven goals, with six assists also to his name. 

The real improvement came last season when he scored a career-best 18 league goals, as well as 11 assists. It wasn’t just the figures that showed Sterling’s improvement.

He made more intelligent runs into attacking areas and took up much better positions. He is a much better player now than he was a couple of years ago, and he is at the sort of level that is good enough to play for Real Madrid.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
Reports: Real Madrid reignite their interest in Raheem...
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Real Madrid goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Neymar should join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players in Europe this season who wear the number 7...
RELATED STORY
Breaking: Neymar denies Real Madrid move.
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Matches Points Table
Week 3
31 Aug GET REA 11:30 PM Getafe vs Real Valladolid
01 Sep EIB REA 01:30 AM Eibar vs Real Sociedad
01 Sep VIL GIR 01:30 AM Villarreal vs Girona
PP RAY ATH Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Club
01 Sep CEL ATL 10:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Atlético Madrid
02 Sep REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
02 Sep LEV VAL 03:30 PM Levante vs Valencia
02 Sep DEP ESP 07:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Espanyol
02 Sep BAR HUE 10:00 PM Barcelona vs Huesca
03 Sep REA SEV 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Sevilla
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Contact Us Advertise with Us