5 reasons Real Madrid should move for Raheem Sterling

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.79K // 29 Aug 2018, 05:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sterling came up against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final in 2016

The transfer window in England may be closed, and there may not be that much time for European clubs to wrap up their business, but there are still a number of rumours flying around with regards to transfers.

The latest rumour has seen Raheem Sterling being linked with a move to Real Madrid, with the story going as far as to say that Real will send scouts to watch the young winger when England take on Spain in the next international break.

Given that the friendly between the two sides is not until September 8, this is not a move that will take place this summer, with January the next chance Real will have to make a move for Sterling.

Even if they were to bid for the Englishman, it is unlikely Manchester City would accept the bid, however big it was, because they would be unable to replace Sterling due to the transfer window in England is closed.

This isn’t the first time Sterling has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu this summer. There were rumours early on in the window that Sterling was stalling on signing a new deal at City, and Real was looking to take advantage by bringing the 23-year-old to the club.

Here are five reasons why Real should bring Sterling to the club.

#1 He’s come on leaps and bounds under Pep Guardiola

Guardiola has done an excellent job with Sterling

A few years ago, Sterling playing for Real Madrid looked almost impossible. After making a £50 million move to Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015, he had a disappointing first season at the Etihad.

He scored just six goals in the Premier League, providing two assists. He made a slight improvement in his second season, his first under Guardiola, netting seven goals, with six assists also to his name.

The real improvement came last season when he scored a career-best 18 league goals, as well as 11 assists. It wasn’t just the figures that showed Sterling’s improvement.

He made more intelligent runs into attacking areas and took up much better positions. He is a much better player now than he was a couple of years ago, and he is at the sort of level that is good enough to play for Real Madrid.

1 / 5 NEXT