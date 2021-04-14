5 reasons why Real Madrid could struggle against Liverpool 

Liverpool will be looking to overturn a two-goal deficit as they host Real Madrid at Anfield tonight.

Liverpool will go all out as Real Madrid come over to Merseyside for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie tonight. It's their last chance to salvage something from a season that's quickly becoming forgettable. The Merseysiders were thoroughly outplayed at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium last week as Real Madrid registered a 3-1 victory.

But Jurgen Klopp and co. will look at Mohamed Salah's goal as a lifeline and hope that they can pull off something similar to what they did against Barcelona two years ago. Real Madrid have been on a great run but Liverpool have huffed and puffed since the turn of the year.

Despite all that, you can never write Liverpool off. Particularly when the decisive match is going to be played at Anfield. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Real Madrid could struggle against Liverpool.

#5 Liverpool's attacking depth

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League

Liverpool pulled off a comeback win against Aston Villa over the weekend. The Merseysiders have a lot of defensive woes but their attacking department has returned to full strength.

Diogo Jota has looked in good shape while Roberto Firmino had a well-taken goal chalked off against Aston Villa. Xherdan Shaqiri made a decisive contribution after coming on in the final quarter of the game against Aston Villa.

Mohamed Salah has been able to find goals regularly as well. However, Sadio Mane's form could be a cause for concern. Liverpool will need to score a lot of goals tonight and if one thing does not work out for them, they can always take a different route thanks to their attacking depth.

📺 Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and the rest of the first team squad all trained today ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid tomorrow evening. ⁣

⁣

Watch the full session below: ⁣

⁣

WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/X4pUABYFRM pic.twitter.com/YL2PFvWm9q — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 13, 2021

#4 Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have pulled off massive comebacks before

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have proved multiple times that they cannot be written off. They have made some historic comebacks, like the one against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Europa League and the even more memorable one against Barcelona just a couple of years back.

If Liverpool can score the first goal tonight, then the whole dynamic of the game will change. If they can shore up their defense and keep the Real Madrid attackers at bay, Liverpool are more than capable of scoring at least two goals against any opposition.

They have a long way to go but they've overturned worse deficits in the past and with players of similar quality.

📅 #OnThisDay in 2016, Liverpool completed a miraculous comeback vs @BlackYellow at Anfield to win 4-3.



⚽ Origi 48'

⚽ Coutinho 66'

⚽ Sakho 78'

⚽ Lovren 90+1'



𝙉𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙂𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙐𝙥 💪pic.twitter.com/BgK9JXfeNl — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 14, 2021

