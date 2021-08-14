5 reasons why Romelu Lukaku will excel at Chelsea

Chelsea's Champions League triumph has made them hungry for more. The Blues have realized their worth and are evidently acting on it too. Tuchel is hell-bent on bringing the trophy to London for the first time since 2017.

Thomas Tuchel took no rest and got to the drawing board right after his club's continental success. Part of which involved new playing roles for existing players and new signings. Speaking of the latter part, let's get to our man of the hour — Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku, the second-most goal scorer of the 2020-21 Serie A season, made a surprising switch to the Premier League despite winning the Scudetto with Inter Milan.

Talks around suggesting it was Conte's exit from the club that led to the Belgian's departure from San Siro. Nevertheless, as Chelsea buckle up, eyeing the coveted trophy, the fans are certain Romelu Lukaku can bring a lot to the table.

Let's take a look at five reasons why Romelu Lukaku will excel at Chelsea.

#5 Prior experience in the Premier League

Lukaku has had a successful stint at Everton

Premier League newcomers often struggle to adjust to the pace of the game. In addition, the intensity (EPL houses many strong teams as compared to Europe's other elite leagues) further delays their adaptation to English-style football.

However, the same can't be the case with Romelu Lukaku, who isn't a newcomer but simply the one who's making a come back after a short two-year break.

The former Inter Milan striker has spent the majority of his career in the Premier League. Lukaku played for West Brom, Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United before plying his trade in Serie A.

The same reason puts him one step ahead already.

#4 He's approaching his peak

Lukaku seemingly is at the peak of his career at the moment

At the age of 28, we can undoubtedly say Lukaku is approaching his peak. Belgium's all-time top-scorer has garnered enough experience in different leagues, with different clubs and under different managers before re-arriving at Stamford Bridge as an almost finished product.

Thomas Tuchel could indeed sigh in relief to have him amidst the bunch of youngsters he possesses at the moment. Romelu Lukaku could be a guide to Chelsea's young guns. The same can result in increased output from the entire team.

In short, Romelu Lukaku's expertise and experience is nothing less than a blessing for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea.

