5 reasons why Spain will struggle against Italy | Euro 2020

Spain will face off against Italy in a Euro 2020 semifinal on Tuesday. Both European giants have found little success in international competitions in recent years but they've done well so far.

Spain and Italy have had contrasting journeys to the semifinal of Euro 2020

Spain got off to a slow start but finished the group stage thrashing Slovakia 5-0. They put on a spirited display to overcome the challenge posed by the Croatians and beat them 5-3 in the Round of 16. La Roja then scraped through to the semi-finals after beating Switzerland 1-3 on penalties.

Italy have won every single one of their matches so far in normal time. They topped their group with three wins in three matches. Italy saw off Austria in the Round of 16 and beat European powerhouse Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

Italy and Spain are two nations with incredible footballing pedigree and both teams will be pumped up ahead of the high-profile encounter.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Spain will struggle against Italy.

#5 Italy have looked the team in form this Euro 2020

Belgium v Italy - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Italy have been the most consistent team at Euro 2020. They have an incredibly talented squad of players who have all contributed lavishly to their journey to the semifinals. The Azzurri have won all of their five matches so far and did not need extra-time against Austria in the Round of 16 or against Belgium in the quarters.

Italy have a raft of in-form players as well. Lorenzo Insigne has been in excellent form and has scored two beauties at Euro 2020 already. Jorginho has been great at orchestrating play from midfield. Verratti and Barella came out on top against Belgium's midfield unit.

Immobile has scored two goals and provided two assists. Their two vastly experienced centre-backs, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, have been able to hold their own without much hassle so far as well.

#4 Spain have lacked creativity in midfield

Switzerland v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Spain midfielders Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Koke have done a decent job so far at Euro 2020. Even though they have been good at keeping things ticking in midfield, they haven't really made any telling contributions in terms of helping their attackers out.

Spain will have their work cut out against Italy's bustling midfield unit. Roberto Mancini's midfield has the right amount of balance. While Verratti can be a creative force, Barella is a tireless worker who bombs up and down the pitch. Jorginho keeps things tidy and is great at reading the game and making recoveries as well.

Italy have spent last decade developing a Spanish style midfield ready... while Luis Enrique has happened upon a new very different one - with @JamesHorncastle and @MarkCarey93 https://t.co/glcFSgnXuP — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) July 5, 2021

