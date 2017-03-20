5 reasons Tottenham will be fine without Harry Kane

How well will Tottenham Hotspur do without star striker Harry Kane, who is out injured for 4-6 weeks.

Kane was injured in Spurs’ FA Cup game against Millwall

In the recent FA Cup quarter-final between Tottenham Hotspur and Millwall, striker Harry Kane suffered a horrible ankle injury that forced him off before the tenth minute and looked set to derail Spurs’ season.

The reaction on social media would have you believe that Kane would be out for the rest of the season, but as it transpires the England striker will likely be back in action within the next 4-6 weeks, and giving Tottenham a massive boost towards the business end of the season.

Without Kane earlier in the season, Spurs managed to stay in the fight for the top 4 and for the title until Chelsea steamrolled their way through the league, but with the new injury to the star striker, could this be what stumps Spurs once again?

Here, I will discuss why Spurs will be fine without Harry Kane.

#1 Good form of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-min Son in midfield

Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have been in superb form this season

When Kane was injured earlier in the season, a lot of pressure was put on Heung-min Son and Dele Alli to step up and score the goals that Spurs missed from Kane. In that period, both Son and Alli did relatively well in that regard, with Alli scoring twice, including one in a huge win at home to a Manchester City side, who at the time, were still unbeaten.

As for Son, he also chipped in with two goals, and proved to work fairly well to fill the void left by Kane, but not as well as Spurs would have hoped.

Recently, however, Spurs seem to have goal threats from all over the pitch – not only from Alli and Son – but Christian Eriksen has proven his worth to the side with his recent performances.

The Dane has become one of Spurs’ most vital players in 2017, with his link up play between midfield and attack being something opposition defenders struggle to deal with. Without Kane, Spurs will struggle to score out of nothing, but Eriksen, Alli and Son all have the ability to hit the back of the net from almost any angle, at almost any time.