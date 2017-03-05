EPL 2016/17: 5 reasons Harry Kane is the best English striker

We take a look at 5 factors which show Harry Kane is the best English striker currently.

Harry Kane’s goalscoring record sets him apart from his compatriots

The names of Sergio Aguero, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku are constantly mentioned whenever there is a discussion of top strikers in the Premier League. While these players are all non-English players, over the span of the last few years, there have been a good number of English strikers playing in the league and competing with the foreign imports.

On one hand, the likes of Daniel Sturridge matched Luis Suarez step to step in Liverpool’s failed title bid during the 2013-14 season and while his finishing is still one of the best, injuries have hampered his game. Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney continues to be a key player at Manchester United and Jermain Defoe has been rescuing Sunderland from relegation’s clutches.

Marcus Rashford dashed onto the scene with great athleticism and finishing ability for Manchester United and Jamie Vardy completed an inspiring rags to riches story by spearheading Leicester City’s title win last season.

However, amidst all these English strikers, one of them has risen right from the academy, nurtured his skill through loan moves and finally arrived on the big stage a couple of seasons back. He is Tottenham’s Harry Kane and over the course of the past two and half seasons, he has established himself as the best English striker in the Premier League.

Here are 5 reasons to prove why Kane is England’s best striker at the moment.

#1 Goals

Harry Kane is the leading scorer in the league since the 2014/15 PL season

When one thinks of strikers, irrespective of other yardsticks, the most important one is that of the number of goals scored. Starting from 2014/15, Harry Kane has scored a whopping 65 goals in the Premier League.

To put it under perspective, Daniel Sturridge has scored 45 goals since he joined Liverpool in 2012 and Jamie Vardy has scored 36 goals since 2014/15. Wayne Rooney and Jermain Defoe have 22 and 33 league goals respectively in the same period.

The above statistics show how much of a goal-machine Harry Kane is and he is head and shoulders above his English peers.