5 reasons why Arsenal have a shot at winning the EPL this year

Arsenal haven't won the Premier League since the 2003/04 season but here's why they could win in this season!

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 11 Aug 2017, 19:48 IST

For the first time in perhaps six years, Arsenal are being viewed as legit title contenders. With back to back wins at Wembley over the Premier League champions, Arsenal have never looked stronger than they have now. Beating Chelsea on three of the last four occasions suggests that Arsenal are showing signs of having a champion’s mentality.

The new season now offers tremendous hope for the Gunners as they look set to end a 13-year Premier League drought.

Here are 5 reasons why Arsenal have a shot at winning the EPL this year.

#5 Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi have settled

Granit Xhaka made 2,298 passes last season

Throughout the 2016/17 campaign, Arsenal’s big money signings in Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi were scrutinised and disregarded. Xhaka was often pulled upon for his ‘aggressive’ nature and poor tackling stance, while Mustafi was simply labelled a poor defender. Fast forward a year and the duo are set to show the world why Arsène Wenger entrusted so much faith in them.

In the Community Shield, Granit Xhaka put in a man of the match performance that justified his £35m fee. The Swiss man maintained 91% pass accuracy, dictating the whole flow of the game. He’s now fully acclimatised to the pace of English football, meaning he won’t be making late tackles nor will he be taking too long on the ball anymore.

In a back three, Mustafi will also find life easier as the defensive cover for him is more than that of a back four. Less focus will be placed on his individual defending as he’ll be asked to uphold a defensive unit instead.