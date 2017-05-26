FA Cup 2016/17: 5 reasons why Arsenal will beat Chelsea in the final

Arsenal will take on Premier League champions Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2017, 14:49 IST

Arsenal need to win the game to end their dull season on a high

In the 136th FA Cup final, Arsenal will take on Premier League champions Chelsea at a sold out Wembley Stadium. The final will bring to a close a disastrous season for the Gunners as they missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time in two decades. For Chelsea, the match could crown a dominant campaign, as they’ve already recorded the 2nd highest league points total in history.

Antonio Conte’s first season at Chelsea has been amazing but it could be twice as good with an FA Cup win on Saturday. However, it may be one step too far for the Italian. Arsenal are the joint most successful team in the FA Cup for a reason, and they could that tradition on Saturday.

Here are 5 reasons why Arsenal will beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

#5 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s return from injury

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has created 31 chance in 29 appearances

Arsène Wenger confirmed yesterday in his press conference that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in full training and more than likely to start in the FA Cup final. Why is this such a big deal? Let me enlighten you on the importance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to this team.

The Englishman has been a revelation ever since the switch to three at the back. His new found position at right wing-back has allowed him to showcase all his best attributes; pace, power, ball control, dribbling and crossing technique.

The change of position has translated positively for Chamberlain in terms of statistical return. The 23-year old has now had his best ever season for Arsenal; he’s scored six goals and provided eight assists for Arsenal this season, his most ever.

He’s been able to produce that in only 1941 minutes of football, meaning he’s directly contributed to a goal every 138 minutes. Against a suspect Marcus Alonso, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will enjoy acres of space and opportunities to run with the ball down the right flank.