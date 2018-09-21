Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 reasons why Arsenal will win the Europa League

Suyash Aryal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.59K   //    21 Sep 2018, 19:00 IST

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Arsenal vs Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E

Arsenal will win the Europa League. Yep, you read it here first. They were eliminated from the semi finals last season by eventual winners Atletico Madrid, but this season they might go the whole distance.

Arsenal FC will lift the Europa League title this season, and here are 5 reasons why.

#1 One of the best striking partnerships in the Europa League

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Potent forwards - Aubameyang and Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is brutal in front of goal, and combined with his pace and clinical finishing, the striker is a machine. He hasn’t performed at his best in the league so far, but two goals against Vorskla proves that he can deliver on the European stage.

Alongside him Arsenal has another excellent striker in Alexander Lacazette, on whom Arsenal can always rely on. If these two fire for The Gunners, the Europa League title will be calling North London its new home.

#2 Lack of competition in the tournament

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Arsenal are one of the favourites to win the tournament

Europa League doesn’t have big strong teams except for the likes of Chelsea, RB Leipzig and Sevilla, and if they knock each other out early on in the knockout stages, Arsenal could have an easy run to the title.

However, the eight teams from the Champions League who will join in for the round of 32 will be a test, but Arsenal have a decent enough squad to roll past them.

#3 No pressure in the league

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Unai Emery

Last two seasons ended poorly for the London club as they finished 5th and 6th respectively, and the expectations for this season aren’t high either.

Unai Emery will focus on the Europa League more if by the end of the year Arsenal are nowhere close to even finishing in the top 4 for a direct route to the Champions League.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Emirates Stadium Unai Emery
Suyash Aryal
CONTRIBUTOR
4 reasons why Arsenal won against Vorksla
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 5 talking points from MatchDay 1
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla: 3 Talking Points from Europa League tie
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19, Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava: 4...
RELATED STORY
Why the UEFA Europa League 2018/19 promises to be an...
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/2019: Three talking points from...
RELATED STORY
Leno in line for Arsenal chance in Europa League
RELATED STORY
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the Europa League Final if...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
04 Oct AST REN 08:20 PM Astana vs Rennes
04 Oct VOR SPO 10:25 PM Vorskla vs Sporting CP
04 Oct QAR ARS 10:25 PM Qarabağ vs Arsenal
04 Oct BOR KOB 10:25 PM Bordeaux vs København
04 Oct ZEN SLA 10:25 PM Zenit vs Slavia Praha
04 Oct BAY AEK 10:25 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs AEK Larnaca
04 Oct ZUR LUD 10:25 PM Zürich vs Ludogorets
04 Oct REA F-D 10:25 PM Real Betis vs F91 Dudelange
04 Oct MIL OLY 10:25 PM Milan vs Olympiakos Piraeus
04 Oct FEN SPA 10:25 PM Fenerbahçe vs Spartak Trnava
04 Oct AND DIN 10:25 PM Anderlecht vs Dinamo Zagreb
04 Oct ROS RB- 10:25 PM Rosenborg vs RB Leipzig
04 Oct SAL CEL 10:25 PM Salzburg vs Celtic
05 Oct JAB DYN 12:30 AM Jablonec vs Dynamo Kyiv
05 Oct MAL BES 12:30 AM Malmö FF vs Beşiktaş
05 Oct SAR GEN 12:30 AM Sarpsborg 08 vs Genk
05 Oct SPA VIL 12:30 AM Spartak Moskva vs Villarreal
05 Oct RAN RAP 12:30 AM Rangers vs Rapid Wien
05 Oct BAT PAO 12:30 AM BATE vs PAOK
05 Oct CHE VID 12:30 AM Chelsea vs Vidi
05 Oct KRA SEV 12:30 AM Krasnodar vs Sevilla
05 Oct STA AKH 12:30 AM Standard Liège vs Akhisarspor
05 Oct APO OLY 12:30 AM Apollon vs Olympique Marseille
05 Oct EIN LAZ 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us