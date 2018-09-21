5 reasons why Arsenal will win the Europa League

Suyash Aryal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.59K // 21 Sep 2018, 19:00 IST

Arsenal vs Vorskla Poltava - UEFA Europa League - Group E

Arsenal will win the Europa League. Yep, you read it here first. They were eliminated from the semi finals last season by eventual winners Atletico Madrid, but this season they might go the whole distance.

Arsenal FC will lift the Europa League title this season, and here are 5 reasons why.

#1 One of the best striking partnerships in the Europa League

Potent forwards - Aubameyang and Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is brutal in front of goal, and combined with his pace and clinical finishing, the striker is a machine. He hasn’t performed at his best in the league so far, but two goals against Vorskla proves that he can deliver on the European stage.

Alongside him Arsenal has another excellent striker in Alexander Lacazette, on whom Arsenal can always rely on. If these two fire for The Gunners, the Europa League title will be calling North London its new home.

#2 Lack of competition in the tournament

Arsenal are one of the favourites to win the tournament

Europa League doesn’t have big strong teams except for the likes of Chelsea, RB Leipzig and Sevilla, and if they knock each other out early on in the knockout stages, Arsenal could have an easy run to the title.

However, the eight teams from the Champions League who will join in for the round of 32 will be a test, but Arsenal have a decent enough squad to roll past them.

#3 No pressure in the league

Unai Emery

Last two seasons ended poorly for the London club as they finished 5th and 6th respectively, and the expectations for this season aren’t high either.

Unai Emery will focus on the Europa League more if by the end of the year Arsenal are nowhere close to even finishing in the top 4 for a direct route to the Champions League.

