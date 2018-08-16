La Liga 2018/19: 5 reasons why Atletico Madrid could win the title

Nishant Jayaram

Atletico Madrid will fancy their chances this season

Prior to the start of the 2018-19 La Liga season, the limelight was hogged by one man, Cristiano Ronaldo, after his shock transfer to Italian giants, Juventus. Real Madrid - and La Liga - will be worse off without the Portuguese superstar, and fans have been robbed of witnessing Ronaldo vs Messi battles.

Real Madrid had a bad league season, by their lofty standards, as they finished third, behind city rivals, Atletico Madrid. Atletico were 14 points behind eventual winners Barcelona, but showed promising displays in spurts.

Here are 5 reasons why Atletico Madrid could win the 2018-19 La Liga season:

#1 Quality, young additions to the squad

Thomas Lemar

Atletico have made seven signings in the transfer window, which includes exciting, young players who could light up La Liga. Chief among them is French attacker Thomas Lemar, who was signed from AS Monaco.

Lemar is a versatile player who can play in the middle or wide, and brings his exquisite dribbling to the Los Rojiblancos. He adds more quality to a midfield that is brimming with talent which includes the likes of Saul, Koke, Thomas Partey and Angel Correa.

Another exciting addition to the Atletico side is that of 23-year-old Portuguese winger Gelson Martins, who arrived on a free transfer from Sporting CP. The winger scored 13 goals and had 13 assists in last season in the Portuguese league.

Manager Diego Simeone has also added Colombian right-back Santiago Arias to the team, who arrives at the club after five successful seasons at Holland with PSV Eindhoven.

The signings of Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic from AC Milan, and midfielder Rodri from Villarreal, further adds depth to an already strong Atletico side.

