5 reasons why Barcelona are ready to win the treble this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
586   //    09 Nov 2018, 11:47 IST

Barcelona superstars - Suarez, Messi, Coutinho, and Rakitic
Barcelona superstars - Suarez, Messi, Coutinho, and Rakitic

Unlike some clubs on the continent including Real Madrid, Catalan giants FC Barcelona are well known for their objective to give equal concentration to every competition they participate in during every campaign.

They are the only club in Europe to have won all accolades before them in a single year, claiming a whopping 6 trophies under Pep Guardiola in 2009 before going close again under Luis Enrique with 5 trophies in 2015.

Moreover, La Blaugrana are also the first European club to win the treble on two different occasions. After claiming total domestic and continental success under Guardiola during the 2008-09 season, Barcelona entered the history books by repeating the feat under the guidance of Luis Enrique, who delivered the UEFA Champions League, the LaLiga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy in the 2014-15 campaign.

Ever since then, La Blaugrana have been working hard to continue with their total domestic and continental dominance, but they have found it very difficult to return to that level, failing to win the UEFA Champions League in each of the past 3 years, as well as missing out on the LaLiga title during the 2016-17 campaign.

It looks like the Catalans are ready to complete a treble this term once again, and below are 5 things that point to this.

#5 Squad depth

The Catalans have incredible quality both in their starting line-up and on the bench
The Catalans have incredible quality both in their starting line-up and on the bench

The lack of squad depth is one of the factors which hindered Barcelona from claiming the treble in each of the past 3 seasons, but that problem has now been buried following a couple of successful transfers this year - with the Catalans now in possession of incredible talents on every area of the pitch - including the bench.

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have linked up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front to give Ernesto Valverde plenty of options in attack, while Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Arthur Melo have been controlling games from the middle of the pitch.

Summer signing, Clement Lenglet has been a huge influence at the back alongside the likes of Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, and Sergi Roberto - with Ter Stegen raising his game to an incredible level, and is arguably the most impressive goalkeeper in Europe at the moment.

The club also possesses immense quality away from the starting line-up, with the likes of Malcom, Nelson Semedo, Arturo Vidal, Denis Suarez, Jasper Cillessen, and Munir El-Haddadi providing quality support from the bench.

With these incredible players in their ranks, there is no doubt Barcelona have a squad capable and ready to deliver a treble this term.

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
