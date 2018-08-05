5 Reasons Why Barcelona Can Win the Treble This Season

Ernesto Valverde will be into his second season as Barcelona manager

This summer transfer window has already been an entertaining and interesting time for the Barcelona fans with a number of incoming transfers. Ernesto Valverde seems to have finally got it right with the transfers and it looks that the Catalan club are all set to go all guns blazing this season.

Barcelona already looked threatening with the squad they possessed before this summer and, with some new additions this summer, they only look stronger to compete for all the major trophies this upcoming season.

If things go well for them, they might as well go on to win the treble this season. Here's why.

#5 Real Madrid don’t look that strong

Julen Lopetegui has a mammoth task ahead of himself

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Los Blancos have lost their key player for almost the entire last decade. Ronaldo was highly instrumental in Madrid’s success in the recent past.

With his departure and with Zinedine Zidane no longer in charge of the Spanish giants, the power has very much slipped towards Barcelona’s side without a single match played.

Real Madrid are yet to replace Ronaldo and have to come a long way in the transfer window when compared to Barcelona to be considered strong contenders for the major trophies. Also, it is unknown as to how former Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui will fare with the European champions in his first season as Madrid’s manager.

There is no doubt about the quality present at Madrid right now in spite of Ronaldo’s absence. But, on paper, it doesn’t look that good when compared to what Barcelona have at their disposal.

