5 reasons why Barcelona is ready to win the UEFA Champions League this season

In his first season in charge of the Nou Camp, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde was able to deliver a fantastic domestic double in the Catalan capital and was on the verge of making it a treble with the UEFA Champions League but a 3-0 defeat to Roma was enough to conclude another miserable European campaign for the LaLiga champions.

It is quite disappointing that despite their dominance in the Spanish top flight, the Catalans have failed to progress from the quarterfinals in the European tournament for the past 3 years and the fact that their arch-rivals Real Madrid have won the tournament in each of those years has added more salt to their wounds.

Therefore, La Blaugrana have come back this season with great determination to conquer Europe and considering the recent developments at the club, it finally looks like they are ready to claim the prestigious trophy this season and below are 5 reasons that suggest so:

#5 Brilliant start

The Catalans have recorded convincing victories in all their Champions League games so far

After losing their European dominance to their arch-rivals Real Madrid in each of the past 3 years, Barcelona will be looking forward to winning the UEFA Champions League this season and if their performances in the competition so far are anything to go by, the LaLiga giants are finally ready to rule the continent once again.

The Catalans have started the tournament in a fantastic fashion, defeating Dutch side PSV Eindhoven 4-0 at the Nou Camp in their opening fixture before producing an extraordinary performance against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley to claim another 4-2 victory over the Premier League outfit.

Ernesto Valverde's men have arguably been the most impressive side in the European tournament so far this season, sealing a brilliant 6 points in their first 2 games and recording a whopping 8 goals in the process to send themselves on top of group B.

