5 reasons why Barcelona will win the UEFA Champions League this season

The last time Barca won the UCL - happy times!

The last time Barcelona won the Champions League and completed the treble was in the year 2015, a year which Cules will never forget. That year Barcelona ran riot in Europe and tore apart defenses for fun (courtesy of MSN). Since then Barcelona have not played up to their standard in Europe's most coveted club competition, failing to reach the semi-finals for 3 consecutive years.

Adding salt to their wounds, it is Barcelona’s eternal rivals Real Madrid who have won it for all the 3 years. This has been a major point of worry for La Blaugrana, as they are desperately aching for the trophy to come back to the Nou Camp. After their major exploits in the transfer market, it is clearly visible that the Catalans are going to do whatever it takes to regain their European dominance.

Therefore lets take a look at 5 things that will motivate Barcelona to win the treble this season.

#5 Revenge on Real Madrid

Real Madrid - eternal rivals of FC Barcelona

After Barcelona won the trophy last in 2015, Real Madrid have gained the upper hand in European Football by winning the competition 3 times in a row. Seeing their rivals have so much success has definitely inspired the LaLiga champions to overthrow them.

Real Madrid has certainly become better than Barcelona at club football’s grandest stage, something that hurts the supporters of the club to the core.

However, all this becomes easy for Barcelona, since the transfer of Real Madrid’s greatest player Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, they are comparatively weaker, and Barcelona can make the most out of it.

Thus taking revenge on Real Madrid will be one of the main reasons for Barcelona to win the Champions League, and complete the treble.

