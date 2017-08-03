5 reasons why Carlo Ancelotti and Bayern Munich are in trouble

They are a renowned giant of the European game, but Bayern Munich head into the new season with great concern.

@markpitman1 by Mark Pitman Top 5 / Top 10 03 Aug 2017, 14:39 IST

These are challenging times for Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti

Defeats against Liverpool and Napoli in the Audi Cup this week served only to emphasise that there are desperate times ahead for Bayern Munich. Carlo Ancelotti's squad were convincingly beaten by both teams in front of their own fans at the Allianz Arena, and the increasing number of empty seats served as a huge warning that there is trouble in Bavaria.

Bayern Munich failed to score in the respective 0-3 and 0-2 defeats, and while the Bundesliga may not test the limits of their undoubtedly talented squad, lifting the UEFA Champions League now seems even beyond Ancelotti's impressive competition credentials. So what has happened to this former giant of the European game? Here are the top five reasons why this is a time of significant transition at the Allianz.

#5 Bayern have lost their identity

Philipp Lahm was a hugely influential figure at the club

Philipp Lahm announced his retirement at the end of last season after serving the club for the best part of two decades. A German football legend for club and country, he defined what it means to represent the club, and his influence will be missed as much on the training ground and in the changing room as it will be on the pitch.

However, Lahm's departure follows on from that of Bastian Schweinsteiger in 2015, and the club has been unable to replace these two German heroes that have devoted their entire careers to wearing the club colours. Their respective contributions to the cause cannot be underestimated, their loss to the club cannot be measured.

Without the likes of Lahm and Schweinsteiger, Bayern lack the identity that has defined them over the years.