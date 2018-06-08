5 Reasons Why Chelsea Are Better Off Without Antonio Conte

Chelsea have struggled in Conte's sophomore season and we take a look at why the club could be doing better without him at the helm

Abhijit Ajayan 08 Jun 2018

Should Chelsea part ways with Antonio Conte

When Antonio Conte first came to England, he was hoping to deliver big things. And he did deliver in his first season and was even hailed as a revolutionary in several quarters for upsetting the prevalent 4-at-the-back system.

His team, without having to shoulder the pressure and having to endure the fatigue that comes with European football, made quick work of their opponents and went on to clinch the trophy in an utterly dominant manner.

Chelsea even looked unstoppable at one point during the 2016-17 campaign. However, following the end of the season, everything has gone south as far as Antonio Conte is concerned.

He now finds himself hanging on to a thin string as the Chelsea boss after his side failed to qualify for the Champions League campaign in a largely disappointing season. His usually animated presence is absent and he cuts a frustrated figure in the tactical area more often than not and it does not inspire any confidence among the fans.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 reasons why Chelsea are better off without Antonio Conte.

#5 Chelsea could be playing much better football

When Chelsea went to Etihad in March, the Cityzens were expected to come away with 3 points. Still you can't fault the Premier League fans for thinking Chelsea will not go out without a fight. Unfortunately though, they did exactly that.

Just look at this.

At that point, Chelsea were 1-0 down and chasing (well, not exactly) the game. And they didn't put up a fight. They had surrendered before the kick off whistle even blew.

Even in Chelsea's FA Cup final triumph against Manchester United, they were lucky to have come away with a win. United had the better chances. Chelsea had one chance all game and it was down to a Phil Jones mistake and Eden Hazard's individual ability.

Throughout the season, Chelsea have gone through spells of playing abysmal football.

There's a creeping lethargy about Chelsea's game. They do not have squad depth despite being active in the transfer market. They rely too much on Hazard and the latest target man strategy of using Giroud has not gone down well with the fans either.

Chelsea could be doing much better and if they want to be playing better football, it looks like they're going to have to do it without Conte.