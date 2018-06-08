Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Reasons Why Chelsea Are Better Off Without Antonio Conte

Chelsea have struggled in Conte's sophomore season and we take a look at why the club could be doing better without him at the helm

Abhijit Ajayan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 10:34 IST
3.69K

S
Should Chelsea part ways with Antonio Conte

When Antonio Conte first came to England, he was hoping to deliver big things. And he did deliver in his first season and was even hailed as a revolutionary in several quarters for upsetting the prevalent 4-at-the-back system.

His team, without having to shoulder the pressure and having to endure the fatigue that comes with European football, made quick work of their opponents and went on to clinch the trophy in an utterly dominant manner.

Chelsea even looked unstoppable at one point during the 2016-17 campaign. However, following the end of the season, everything has gone south as far as Antonio Conte is concerned.

He now finds himself hanging on to a thin string as the Chelsea boss after his side failed to qualify for the Champions League campaign in a largely disappointing season. His usually animated presence is absent and he cuts a frustrated figure in the tactical area more often than not and it does not inspire any confidence among the fans.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 reasons why Chelsea are better off without Antonio Conte.

#5 Chelsea could be playing much better football

When Chelsea went to Etihad in March, the Cityzens were expected to come away with 3 points. Still you can't fault the Premier League fans for thinking Chelsea will not go out without a fight. Unfortunately though, they did exactly that.

Just look at this.

At that point, Chelsea were 1-0 down and chasing (well, not exactly) the game. And they didn't put up a fight. They had surrendered before the kick off whistle even blew.

Even in Chelsea's FA Cup final triumph against Manchester United, they were lucky to have come away with a win. United had the better chances. Chelsea had one chance all game and it was down to a Phil Jones mistake and Eden Hazard's individual ability.

Throughout the season, Chelsea have gone through spells of playing abysmal football.

There's a creeping lethargy about Chelsea's game. They do not have squad depth despite being active in the transfer market. They rely too much on Hazard and the latest target man strategy of using Giroud has not gone down well with the fans either.

Chelsea could be doing much better and if they want to be playing better football, it looks like they're going to have to do it without Conte.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea Thibaut Courtois Eden Hazard Antonio Conte Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
5 reasons why Chelsea should stick with Antonio Conte
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chelsea will beat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea will get left behind next season
RELATED STORY
Antonio Conte and Chelsea: A mismatch that is not...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea must trust manager Antonio Conte 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard must leave Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
5 worst mistakes made by Antonio Conte this season
RELATED STORY
5 reasons behind Chelsea's poor display this season
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Antonio Conte may be appointed Italy manager
RELATED STORY
5 reasons for Chelsea to worry if they fail to qualify...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us