5 Reasons Why Chelsea Need To Clear Up The Sarri Drama

Chelsea have stalled on the Sarri decision long enough.

Ade Dolapo CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 19:08 IST

Depending on your measures, the 2017/2018 season for Chelsea may have been a lot of things ranging from "terrible" to "not that bad" (No one should be particularly happy with last season). Chelsea didn't make the top four for the third time in Roman's era and for some, the cracks have been on the wall for some time now.

To make matters worse, the board don't look like they're ready or interested in making amends, they have also been slow even with the appointment of a sporting director. A lot of people felt everything would be resolved before the world cup but like things have been for the last couple of years, the board seems to be waiting for a deadline or till the rush hour before making serious decisions.

Let's have a look as to why not announcing Sarri early enough and not having a sense of direction may affect Chelsea moving forward.

5. Clubs Are Moving On (Like it or not)

Fabinho

Although Chelsea fans may hate to admit it, the truth is other clubs are moving on and building. Liverpool just recently announced the purchase of Fabinho, with Keita joining also. They're building something really worthwhile and they could be serious contenders next season.

City honestly are okay the way they are but they'd most likely sign one or two people. To shore up the squad and make it more robust.

Mourinho is already making waves with Dalot and Fred (he'd still park the bus anyway) and seems to be focused on taking Pep's crown next season.

Arsenal already done with the Wenger saga, have got a new coach, completed the signing of Stephan Lichtsteiner, almost done with the Lucas Torreira signing, have agreements with Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Bernd Leno according to multiple sources. Coupled with their signings of the previous season, they're moving, planning and building

Spurs have managed to tie down Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino which is very good for them. They've also made a lot of progress with their stadium and that means more revenue. They're also always going to be title challengers.

That leaves Chelsea who at the moment have a coach who they want to sack, no sporting director, no new stadium (at least for now), no direction basically. How they fair off the field has a bearing on how they perform and things aren't looking good.