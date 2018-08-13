5 reasons why Chelsea will not lift the Premier League title in 2018-19

Chelsea boss - Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea appointed Maurizio Sarri after a disappointing season under Antonio Conte. Conte’s season imploded with player mismanagement, especially in the center forward department - after alienating Diego Costa.

These are exciting times though, with the arrival of Sarriball, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Jorginho who are certainly great additions to the club.

Chelsea dominantly beat Huddersfield 3-0 in their opening fixture of the Premier League, Jorginho had a great game and scored a penalty as well, yet it doesn’t look like Chelsea will finish as title winners. Here are five reasons why.

#1 Struggling center-forwards

Alvaro Morata - Chelsea

Alvaro Morata was signed last season for an astounding £60 million. The club record signing at the time arrived with huge expectations, and was touted as the perfect replacement for Diego Costa.

He scored 11 goals in the Premier League last season, falling short of expectations, and his performance especially in the second half of the season was mediocre. He was terrible during pre-season, and looks out of shape.

Batshuayi has been sent to Valencia on an ill-advised year long loan move. Chelsea have World Cup winner Giroud of the bench, but that is exactly where he is most effective . He scores important goals off the bench, no doubt.

The World Cup winner played every game of the World Cup without getting a single shot on target. He will not win Chelsea the title on his own. Giroud and Morata are slow target men, and aren’t Sarri’s type of strikers.

There is talk of Eden Hazard playing as a false 9, but it is a position he has never played in. There will be plenty of chances created, but there will be a shortage of goals.

#2 Implementing Maurizio Sarri's system

Sarriball

Sarriball is fast paced and possession-based style of attacking football, concentrating on the high press. It involves quick short passes to move up the pitch as rapidly as possible.

It is an attacking style of football which is highly demanding on the players. It will take time for the players to get used to the new system, and it is also doubtful if some players can get used to it.

The likes of Marcos Alonso, Willian, Victor Moses and David Luiz are misfits in this system, and will have to alter their styles of play to fit in.

All stats via transfermarkt

