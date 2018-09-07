Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo might not win the FIFA The Best award this year

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.21K   //    07 Sep 2018, 10:00 IST

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo

We have already entered the latter stages of the year and the race to be named the best player in the world is heating up at the moment as several footballers continue to impress with their amazing abilities.

Having witnessed our top superstars perform incredibly for their clubs at both domestic and continental levels as well as representing their respective nations in the recently-concluded World Cup tournament in Russia - FIFA, football's governing body has picked 3 players to compete for the chance to be recognized as the Best Player in the World for the year.

Once again, all eyes will be on new Juventus signing, Cristiano Ronaldo to clinch the accolade, after helping Real Madrid to win their third consecutive UEFA Champions League title last season. The Portuguese claimed the previous edition of the award and he has also emerged as a frontrunner to defend it this year - thanks to a brilliant outing with the Spanish giants during the campaign.

However, just as he failed to win the UEFA Player Of The Year award recently, Ronaldo could also miss out on the FIFA The Best honour and below are 5 reasons why:


#5 Lack of domestic success

Real Madrid v Villarreal - La Liga
Despite European success with Real Madrid, Ronaldo failed domestically last season

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the most impressive players in Europe last season, scoring plenty of goals and breaking records upon records as Real Madrid cruised to the third consecutive Champions League triumph. However, the same cannot be said of the Portuguese if we consider his performances and achievements at the domestic level.

The attacker endured an unimpressive campaign in Spain last term, failing to produce the kind of performances he is well-known for during first half of the La Liga season. Although he did improve in the second phase, he could not inspire Real Madrid as they lost both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy to Barcelona.

Obviously, the Portuguese winger has no tangible achievement to show for his domestic campaign and that could hinder him from being named FIFA's Best Player Of The Year, with the race for the award splitting wide open at the moment.  

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA Best Awards Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo deserved the UEFA Best...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should win the Ballon'dOr...
RELATED STORY
4 players who missed out on 2018 FIFA Best Men’s Player...
RELATED STORY
Five reasons why Messi should have been nominated for the...
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Player 2018: Ranking the 10 Nominees
RELATED STORY
Three players who deserve to win the FIFA Best Player award
RELATED STORY
4 possible reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronaldo must be named UEFA Men's Best Player
RELATED STORY
4 possible reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Cristiano should have been awarded the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us