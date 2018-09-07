5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo might not win the FIFA The Best award this year

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.21K // 07 Sep 2018, 10:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo

We have already entered the latter stages of the year and the race to be named the best player in the world is heating up at the moment as several footballers continue to impress with their amazing abilities.

Having witnessed our top superstars perform incredibly for their clubs at both domestic and continental levels as well as representing their respective nations in the recently-concluded World Cup tournament in Russia - FIFA, football's governing body has picked 3 players to compete for the chance to be recognized as the Best Player in the World for the year.

Once again, all eyes will be on new Juventus signing, Cristiano Ronaldo to clinch the accolade, after helping Real Madrid to win their third consecutive UEFA Champions League title last season. The Portuguese claimed the previous edition of the award and he has also emerged as a frontrunner to defend it this year - thanks to a brilliant outing with the Spanish giants during the campaign.

However, just as he failed to win the UEFA Player Of The Year award recently, Ronaldo could also miss out on the FIFA The Best honour and below are 5 reasons why:

#5 Lack of domestic success

Despite European success with Real Madrid, Ronaldo failed domestically last season

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the most impressive players in Europe last season, scoring plenty of goals and breaking records upon records as Real Madrid cruised to the third consecutive Champions League triumph. However, the same cannot be said of the Portuguese if we consider his performances and achievements at the domestic level.

The attacker endured an unimpressive campaign in Spain last term, failing to produce the kind of performances he is well-known for during first half of the La Liga season. Although he did improve in the second phase, he could not inspire Real Madrid as they lost both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy to Barcelona.

Obviously, the Portuguese winger has no tangible achievement to show for his domestic campaign and that could hinder him from being named FIFA's Best Player Of The Year, with the race for the award splitting wide open at the moment.

1 / 5 NEXT