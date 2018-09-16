Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should have moved to Manchester United

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
916   //    16 Sep 2018, 18:54 IST

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final
Ronaldo won his first Champions League medal winners medal with Manchester United

Domestic leagues are well underway and we are enthralled to be cheering for our favourite clubs. From the ever dynamic English Premier League to the graceful la Liga, club football is in itself a masterclass.

Now that the transfer window is in the rear view mirror we can rightly say that this was probably one of the craziest transfer windows of recent future.

This transfer window was an eventful one with numerous shock transfers taking place. From Arturo Vidal’s switch to Barcelona from Bavaria to Thibaut Courtois's switch to Real Madrid, the transfer window was full of surprises.

But the biggest shocker of this transfer window was Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Real Madrid to Juventus. The Portuguese spent nine glorious years at Santiago Bernabeu before making an unforeseen switch to Juventus.

Ronaldo’s debut season at old lady hasn’t been a pleasant one till now as the former Real Madrid winger is yet to find the back of the net for Juventus. 

Here's a look at five reasons why the Portuguese Superstar should have opted for a move to Manchester United instead.

#1 A chance to become the all-time top scorer for two eminent clubs

Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Final
Ronaldo might go down as one of the greatest goal scorers in the history of the game

Manchester United and Real Madrid are two of the greatest clubs in the world. Players crave to play for these gigantic rulers of football so it is fair to say that being the all-time top scorer of two clubs of that stature is quite unbelievable. 

Ronaldo might go down as one of the greatest goal scorers in the history of this beautiful game. The Portuguese forward seem to find the back of the net almost every time and we can’t help but put on his stats to support our argument.

Ronaldo spent nine splendid years at Real Madrid, a period in which he won every trophy possible and became their all-time top scorer.

Hat-tricks became synonymous with his name courtesy of his goal scoring exploits.

Manchester United might not have got the same Ronaldo they had earlier as the Portuguese Superstar is no longer the player he was at United with his skills and exuberant playing style but an out and out goal scorer who would have provided a bit of his genius to turn the game in United’s favour any moment.

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
