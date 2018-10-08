5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will not win the Ballon d'Or award this year

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 106 // 08 Oct 2018, 11:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or award 5 times in his career

Despite being overlooked for both the UEFA and FIFA Player Of The Year awards recently, many people are still tipping former Real Madrid talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, to emerge victorious during the Ballon d'Or award gala that is set to take place in December.

The Portuguese superstar was one of the top performers on the planet last season, breaking records upon records and running riot on his way to guiding Los Blancos to claim a record third consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph as well as scoring plenty of goals and reaching fantastic milestones in his illustrious career during the campaign.

However, just as he missed out on both the UEFA and FIFA Player Of The Year awards recently, Cristiano Ronaldo could also fail to win the coveted Ballon d'Or award this term despite his incredible performances and achievements during the year.

ALSO READ: Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: October 2018

We take a look at 5 reasons why:

#5 Domestic failure

Ronaldo has nothing to show for his domestic campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo was without doubts, the most impressive player in the UEFA Champions League last season, bagging a whopping 15 goals and 3 assists to help Real Madrid to their third consecutive Champions League triumph during the term.

However, the same cannot be said of the Portuguese when it comes to the domestic level. Despite his incredible brilliance in Europe, the attacker failed to reach a similar level of impact in La Liga and he could only watch as Barcelona beat Real Madrid to claim both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy during the term.

There is no denying that the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner had another disappointing La Liga campaign by his own standards - recording just 26 goals and 5 assists to his name in the Spanish top flight throughout the campaign.

1 / 5 NEXT