5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will not win the Ballon d'Or award this year

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
106   //    08 Oct 2018, 11:25 IST

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or award 5 times in his career

Despite being overlooked for both the UEFA and FIFA Player Of The Year awards recently, many people are still tipping former Real Madrid talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, to emerge victorious during the Ballon d'Or award gala that is set to take place in December.

The Portuguese superstar was one of the top performers on the planet last season, breaking records upon records and running riot on his way to guiding Los Blancos to claim a record third consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph as well as scoring plenty of goals and reaching fantastic milestones in his illustrious career during the campaign.

However, just as he missed out on both the UEFA and FIFA Player Of The Year awards recently, Cristiano Ronaldo could also fail to win the coveted Ballon d'Or award this term despite his incredible performances and achievements during the year.

ALSO READ: Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: October 2018

We take a look at 5 reasons why:

#5 Domestic failure

Real Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg
Ronaldo has nothing to show for his domestic campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo was without doubts, the most impressive player in the UEFA Champions League last season, bagging a whopping 15 goals and 3 assists to help Real Madrid to their third consecutive Champions League triumph during the term.

However, the same cannot be said of the Portuguese when it comes to the domestic level. Despite his incredible brilliance in Europe, the attacker failed to reach a similar level of impact in La Liga and he could only watch as Barcelona beat Real Madrid to claim both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy during the term.

There is no denying that the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner had another disappointing La Liga campaign by his own standards - recording just 26 goals and 5 assists to his name in the Spanish top flight throughout the campaign.

1 / 5 NEXT
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
