5 reasons why Eden Hazard could be a Ballon d’Or contender this season

Why Eden Hazard could be on the podium with the very best.

Eden Hazard

Even though football is mostly about teamwork, there are some players that capture the imagination of the fans like none other. These are the players that almost always win the best individual accolades that further solidify their status as the finest in the game.

In this regard, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the fray – but there is another player who also does the same, though to a lesser extent. And that is Eden Hazard. Over the years, he has been Chelsea’s main man in attack, but hasn’t taken his game to the premium level – something that is expected of him.

With both the Portuguese and the Argentine playing in their 30s now, the time is near for someone else to topple them – and here are 5 reasons why Hazard could be that man come January 2019 (the performances of this season, which is 2017-18, is being talked and not for the Ballon d’Or that comes next in 2018 January).

#5 Morata link-up

Hazard will benefit a lot playing with Morata

The only thing that stands between Eden Hazard and the Ballon d’Or podium is goals. The Belgian maestro is not really much invested in goal-scoring feats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are. While both the Portuguese and the Argentine have a tendency to find themselves in scoring positions, Hazard is more than happy to sit back and play the assist.

With Alvaro Morata, things might be a little different. The Spaniard might not be among the best of finishers, but he has the ability to build plays in attack. This is a skill that will help Hazard greatly as he will be more prone to attack the goal than ever before.

This doesn’t really happen when Diego Costa plays because he owns the penalty box of the opponents and bullies the defenders to stamp his authority. However, Morata is more than willing to drop back and become a play-making forward to get the better out of his nearest team-mates.