5 reasons why Eden Hazard should join Real Madrid this summer

Priyank Mithani

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus has somewhat instigated a domino effect. The void left by the Portuguese at Real Madrid has to be filled and one can expect Florentino Perez going all guns blazing to make sure they find the right replacement this summer.

Among the options available for replacing Ronaldo, Eden Hazard strikes out as one of the most realistic and practically possible transfers that could happen this summer. Eden Hazard has too been vocal about his ambitions and open about the idea of leaving Chelsea post the World Cup and it is only fair that the Chelsea winger gets a chance to sign for Madrid this season.

Here are the five big reasons why the Belgian star should join the Los Blancos this summer:

#5 Inconsistency at Chelsea

Eden Hazard seldom receives appropriate support from his teammates

The one thing that has been constant at Chelsea has been the change in managerial positions ever since Roman Abramovich took over the club. The sacking of Antonio Conte meant that he was the 10th permanent/interim manager to be leaving Chelsea.

With the number of managers changed, there have been different tactics adopted with different results achieved. Eden Hazard has been with the London club since 2012 and it is only now it seems that the Belgium captain really wants to get out of the club.

In his six years at the club, he has won the Premier League twice apart from the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League once. If we closely look at his performances, one does feel that the former Lille man deserved to win more.

A very important reason for that is because of the players around him changing frequently, along with the different tactics adopted. With new managers come new tactics and new players and that will be Hazard’s concern with new manager, Maurizio Sarri. There shouldn’t be a problem in adapting to the new style, but there is no guarantee if the tactics would turn out beneficial for both the player and the club.

