5 reasons why FC Barcelona will win the UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Inphase Mussel FOLLOW ANALYST Preview // 11 Sep 2018, 01:34 IST

The Messi-ah

The UEFA Champions League is the biggest club competition in football. In it, all the top clubs in Europe collide. Real Madrid has retained the title thrice, and that too in a continuous manner under Zinedine Zidane.

With Zidane resigning from Real Madrid, clubs in Europe have a better chance of winning the UCL once again. Out of all the clubs, FC Barcelona looks the most likely to dominate and win the entire thing.

Other clubs including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, and Manchester City have an equal chance, but here is why Barcelona look more comfortable.

#1 Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde dominated Spain last season. However, he was knocked out of the Champions League after Roma's stunner, but it didn't affect Barca's domestic campaign, they won the league in emphatic fashion.

Valverde now has reverted to the traditional 4-3-3 system, and Barcelona will be very comfortable in their old traditional style of play. Thus one reason why they will probably do well in the UCL this term.

