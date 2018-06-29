5 reasons why France will beat Argentina

On current form, France are favourites to beat Argentina

Argentina were one of the teams to watch out for in this edition of FIFA World Cup 2018, but so far in terms of football, they have been nothing but disappointment. Lionel Messi hasn't been able to produce the kind of form he has for Barca and it can be easily said that Argentina are lucky to be in next round.

Though Lionel Messi has stated that the World Cup starts now for Argentina but they will have to face one of the tournament favourites France in the Round of 16 as they finished second in their group behind Croatia.

While for France Didier Deschamps hasn't been able to make the players tick together as a team, but to due to their quality and depth they have been able to nick away results. Currently, they are finding it difficult to find their rhythm in the game.

But despite their inability to find their rhythm as a team, they have more than enough players to win them games on individual quality and their first two games are a testament of that and this could help them to have a good run in the tournament.

Thus it would be an interesting tie because both of them are big heavyweights in the tournament, France have quality in all departments, whereas for Argentina even substitutions are made by asking Leo Messi.

Based on current form it will be safe to say that France are clear favourites to win the tie and advance to the next round and here are 5 reasons as to why they will do so.

#1 You got Messi, we have Kante and many others

Kante and Messi are key players for their teams.

This is what the French fans must be saying because on individual basis France don't have any player in the attacking department as good as Messi. But in Kante, they do have the best defensive midfielder in the world.

Even in world football right now, Kante seems to be the only player who is capable of limiting the influence Lionel Messi can have in a game of football.

Messi will also not enjoy the advantage of having a low centre of gravity as he does against big opponents as like him Kante is also small in size and he has endless stamina. It would be a difficult battle for both the players.

And even if Messi manages to get the better of Kante he will have another wall of Umtiti and Varane to beat Hugo Lloris for the goal.