World Cup 2018: 5 reasons Germany will win it again

Why Germany are very likely to defend their World Cup title in Russia

Afeez Adebayo
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 14:20 IST

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final
Germany emerged as champions in 2014

The German national football team will be seeking to become the first country since the beginning of the 21st century to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup; the biggest football event in the world.

The German team played a 1-1 draw against Spain on the 23 March and will play the Brazilian Samba boys on Tuesday, 27 March in their first phase of friendlies that will prepare them for the upcoming tournament in the summer.

Here are 5 reasons why the Germans will retain the FIFA World Cup title in Russia:

#5 They Are ruthless

<p>
Germany thrashed the Samba boys in Brazil

Unlike other teams who feel comfortable with a 2-goal margin against their opponent, the German team hunger for goals is unrivalled. They always continue to hit teams with enormous pressure, even after they have been guaranteed a win.

Germany has been the most scoring nation in three consecutive World Cup editions. The scored 14 goals at the 2006 World Cup, 16 goals in South Africa 2010 and 18 goals in their World Cup triumph in 2014.

They annihilated Saudi Arabia, in a humiliating 8-0 defeat at 2002 World Cup opener, a tournament they played unbeaten until they lost to Brazil in the final. 

They put 4 goals past Australia, England, and Argentina at the 2010 edition, a tournament that saw Thomas Muller winning the FIFA Golden Boot and FIFA Young Player of the competition at the age of 19. The German team also thrashed Portugal 4-0 in their opening game at the 2014 tournament, defeating Brazil 7-1 in the semi-final. The humiliating defeat was Brazil greatest defeat at the FIFA tournament. 

The Joachim Low led side were one of the first teams to qualify for the World Cup in Russia, winning all their 10 matches in their group, consisting San Marino, the Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Norway and Azerbaijan.

Germany put eight goals past San Marino, six goals past Norway and five past Azerbaijan in their last three World Cup qualifier games, even after being assured of qualification, scoring a whopping 43 goals and conceding merely four games in 10 matches.


