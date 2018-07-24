5 reasons why Juventus can win a treble this season

Juventus are known to be the free transfer specialists, and their decision to spend nearly £100 million on a 33-year-old player is surprising, regardless of the fact that they are spending it on one of the best players in the world. £100 million for Ronaldo is a bargain, considering that players like Neymar, Mbappe, and Coutinho had even higher price tags on them. There's absolutely no doubting Ronaldo, as he scored a stunning 450 goals in 436 games for Real Madrid, across all competitions. The Italian club have signed world class players on free transfers, such as Dani Alves, Andre Pirlo, and Paul Pogba.

But of course, they must have generated extraordinary profit from Ronaldo's shirt sales. Juventus have been the best club in Italy for the past seven seasons, and this year, they could do some serious damage to the best teams in the world. Here are five reasons they could win the treble.

#5 Incredible Attack

Juventus arguably have the best attack all around Europe right now, and looking at their attacking line up, they can break the toughest defences with ease. Ronaldo can either play on the left wing, or as an out and out striker. It must be difficult for Allegri to bench Gonzalo Higuain, a player who has always been crucial and is clinical when it comes to finishing. Maybe Ronaldo will start as a left winger, with Gonzalo Higuain as a striker and Douglas Costa on the right, and Paulo Dybala as a pure number 10..

An attacking formation of 4-3-3 would be what most fans expect, as it accommodates all the star players for Juventus. Though Mario Mandzukic, and Juan Cuadrado will be missed.

#4 Pacy wingers

I would prefer Cuadrado and Costa on the wings, with Ronaldo as a striker. This attacking front three can turn out to be the best in the world, if managed properly by Allegri. Ronaldo's aerial ability is unbelievably good, and with Costa and Cuadrado feeding him from the wings, it's going to be a total nightmare for the defenders. Costa's crossing accuracy is perfect, and his blistering pace often tends to trouble fullbacks. Even Marcelo had a tough time keeping him silent during last season's Champions League knock out stage.

Cuadrado is good, and has improved pretty well with time. Now he will be sharing the dressing room with Ronaldo, and as a result, his game and game sense would certainly improve. Though he has not been given a permanent starting position in the first team in Juventus, Allegri may have thoughts of playing him as a starter from next season.

