UEFA Champions League 2016/17, Juventus vs Real Madrid: 5 reasons why the final could be the clash of the decade

Juventus will stand in Real Madrid's way of making it two Champions League titles in as many seasons.

by tejas Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 22:36 IST

A humdinger on the cards?

Italian Champions Juventus and newly crowned Spanish Champions Real Madrid will go hammer and tongs at one another on the night of 3rd June 2017 to become the Champions of Europe in Cardiff. The two teams have shown quality and deftness on their way to the showpiece final. Real Madrid has been the most successful side in the competition’s history and they’ve been crowned champions for a record 11 times. Juventus, on the other hand, have two titles in their cabinet but have lost a record six finals.

The teams last clashed in the 2014-15 semi-finals which the Old Lady of Turin won on an aggregate scoreline of 3-2. However, they failed at the final hurdle after losing out to a supremely talented Barcelona side.

Since the introduction of the new format in 1997, no team has been able to win the Champions League title in succession but Real Madrid seem determined to break the hoodoo. Interestingly, both of Juventus’ Champions League final triumphs have come against the defending champions.

We’ve had some enthralling finals over the last decade but this one promises to be the best of the lot. Here are 5 reasons why:

#1 Buffon’s shot at glory

Gigi Buffon, one of the best goalkeepers to grace the planet, has several accolades to his name but the Champions League trophy has somehow managed to elude the Italian shot-stopper. He has been on the losing side with Juventus in two finals- 2003 against Milan and 2015 against Barcelona.

The night in Cardiff could be the end of this World Cup winner’s 22-year long wait to get his hands on the famous trophy. The veteran goalkeeper was unbeaten for 600 minutes between the sticks in this year’s Champions League which puts him fifth in the all-time table for the longest unbreached run by a goalkeeper in the UEFA Champions League.

On securing participation in another final showdown in Europe’s elite tournament, the goalkeeper said, "Two years ago everyone assumed it was my last Champions League final, and I thought that too, but you have to keep believing in your dreams."

Ronaldo has been the Italian keeper’s nemesis over the years and has managed to find the net 5 times in their last 4 meetings. Buffon would have to be at his very best to deny the Portuguese this time out if he is to win his maiden Champions League winner’s medal.