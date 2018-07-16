5 reasons why Kylian Mbappe is a better option than Neymar for Madrid

The young star of the World Cup

Maybe, he was just the difference between France winning and losing a tournament. France were in the final of the Euro 2016 but somehow managed to lose it to Portugal, despite the fact that their best player was on the sidelines after being injured in the game.

In this World Cup, they were up against Croatia – who were a much better side than Portugal were in 2016 – and saw themselves come under a barrage of attacks from the Croat players.

However, in the end, they ran out winners after scoring from almost every chance that they got. Maybe, Mbappe was the difference. Maybe, he will always make this difference.

As France won the final of the World Cup 4-2 to crush Modric and his men’s dream, Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to score in a World Cup final after Pele. This is a kid who tormented defences with raw pace and talent and is on the radar of Real Madrid as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Another player who the Blancos are targeting is Neymar. However, the Frenchman seems to be a better option for the Galacticos than the Brazil superstar – and here are 5 reasons why…

#5 Extra pace

When it comes to ability, Neymar might be more refined than his teenager Paris Saint-Germain team-mate. However, where Mbappe beats the Brazilian outright is raw pace.

Make no mistake here, Neymar is quick. The Brazilian has a burst of pace himself but Mbappe’s acceleration is spell-binding. His use of pace is also highly intelligent as he ensures not to sprint all the time and instead save himself to make 3-4 killer runs in a game.

The way he inflicted fear in the hearts of the opponent with his pace was a sight to behold. This is exactly what Gareth Bale was famous for during his peak years at Tottenham.

Mbappe, however, is more talented than the Welshman and when it comes to pace and its use, he beats his PSG team-mate outright.